It’s been 19 years since former golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared the screen in Friends. But come Friday, the exes will reunite once more for a screen project — although it’s not exactly what you think. While we’d love to tell you that Pitt and Aniston have a rom-com hitting theaters, well, we’re living in the age of the coronavirus where productions have screeched to a standstill. What we can tell you is that both have signed on for a star-studded virtual table read of the 1982 cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Due to the pandemic, 2020 definitely hasn’t been a normal year for the film industry (or, you know, anything else). Typically when you talk about an all-star summer movie event, it’s a brand-new blockbuster packed with A-list talent. This year, though, the movie event of the summer is set to be Dane Cook’s “Feelin’ A-Live.” As reported by Deadline, the comedian is hosting a fundraiser/virtual live table read of Fast Times to benefit the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which is providing COVID-19 support, and the prison reform organization REFORM Alliance.

When the table read was first announced last week, it was described as an “unrehearsed,” anything-goes event. Originally, the all-star roster included Cook, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Sean Penn (yes, the OG Spicoli — although he won’t be reprising his stoner surfer role) and Aniston. Then, on Monday afternoon, it was announced that Brad Pitt and Jimmy Kimmel signed on, too.

In case you somehow managed to miss Fast Times up to this point in your life, just know that it essentially captured the zeitgeist of the early ‘80s. Of course, the cinematic touchstone recently turned 38, so it’ll be interesting (and surely funny) to see how it holds up when presented in this modern context.

And although it hasn’t quite been 38 years since Pitt and Aniston appeared onscreen together, it should also be interesting to see how the exes interact in the virtual table read too. Since the “casting” remains a mystery, it’s unknown if they’ll even share scenes or exchange lines. Still, here’s hoping! Pitt and Aniston already proved they have incredible screen chemistry when he played hilariously bratty Will Colbert opposite her Rachel Green on Friends.

Obviously, we’re all going to want to tune in to see how things play out. The reading will be live-streamed on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CORE’s Facebook page and TikTok. It will also live stream via LiveXLive, and all of the live streams will feature a donate button with all proceeds benefitting CORE and REFORM.

