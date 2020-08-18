Dwayne Johnson, 48, and Lauren Hashian, 35, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary Aug. 18 after having secretly tied the knot in Hawaii in Aug 2019. The Rock first met Hashian 14 years ago while filming The Game Plan back in 2006 while the Jumanji star was still married to Danny Garcia, with whom he shares daughter Simone — and in an interview with WSJ Magazine admitted that his divorce with Garcia, took a toll on him.
“My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy,” Johnson said. “But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together – no presh.'”
The actor didn’t think he’d ever be able to find love again telling People, “I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once. To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b****.” And married life looks good on Johnson, who now shares two daughters with Hashian: Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2. So, to honor the couples’ love story we’re looking at the beautiful home life they’ve created together while taking a peek at their most adorable family photos.
Wedding bells
Our final wedding pomaika’i (blessing) with our daughters and surrounded by our family as our family pastor we’ve known for years, Kahu Kordell Kekoa draws upon my ancestor’s warrior spirits to love, guide and protect my family thru this union and in life. Beautiful and powerful final blessing, thank you brother Kordell. And thank you Jazzy for asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain 🍰 🧠 #pomaikai #ancestors #johnsonhashianwedding
“Our final wedding pomaika’i (blessing) with our daughters and surrounded by our family,” Johnson captioned one of his beautiful wedding photos taken in Hawaii. “As our family pastor we’ve known for years, Kahu Kordell Kekoa draws upon my ancestor’s warrior spirits to love, guide and protect my family thru this union and in life. Beautiful and powerful final blessing, thank you brother Kordell. And thank you Jazzy for asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain.”
Tea time
“Daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere,” The Rock wrote underneath a photo of himself and daughter Jasmine having what looks like a lovely cuppa.
Birthday cake
On December 16th our little munchkin turned 4 and I still can’t believe it 😭😭😍😍 Her smile and her little laugh light up our world. Two of the best things there could be 🙂 and she made her own cake this year! With a little help from “mom”, I think she nailed it! Happy birthday my little angel munchie 🎂🤗❤️🙏🏼💗TY to everyone who was there and everyone who made it a special day!!
Father’s Day
To MH… the words in this video say it all for me :). Happy Father’s Day Baby to the best Father, Mentor, Protector, and Teacher these girls received when they became your daughters. You’re our dedicated, fearless leader with an unwavering heart of pure GOLD, and we wake up and go to sleep every single day with the purest love and gratitude in our hearts! Thank you for loving us! WE LOVE YOU. When I find out this is why she goes to bed 30 minutes late every time you put Tia to sleep… how can anyone argue with that 🙏🏼💜😭💫. Happy Fathers Day out there to all of the incredible Dad’s! Xoxo
“Happy Father’s Day Baby,” Hashian wrote on Instagram captioning a super sweet video of Johnson and daughter Tia before bedtime. “To the best Father, Mentor, Protector, and Teacher these girls received when they became your daughters,” the mother-of-two continued. “You’re our dedicated, fearless leader with an unwavering heart of pure GOLD, and we wake up and go to sleep every single day with the purest love and gratitude in our hearts! Thank you for loving us! WE LOVE YOU. When I find out this is why she goes to bed 30 minutes late every time you put Tia to sleep… how can anyone argue with that.”
Jumanji celebration
At least my dinosaur🦶🏽is respected. We told Jazzy this past weekend that daddy’s movie, JUMANJI was a big hit and she screamed “YAY let’s celebrate” so I said sure, baby.. cake? cookies? ice creeeeaaam? she said, “no daddy sit on the floor” and then proceeded to remind me that “celebrating” means embarrassing the 💩 out of me. But I’d gladly trade it all for this level of four year old joy. #ChickenSoupForTheSoul #VinegarForTheEgo #JazzyJumanjiCelebration 😂♥️
Father-daughter singalong
And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂 But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, “Maui” from Moana. 😂🤷🏽♂️ #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby
“And for the 1,927th time I sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negotiation to go to bed!” Johnson captioned yet another adorable singalong video. “It. Never. Ends.” And we don’t want it to — we could watch these videos on repeat.
Pool days
My pool days = Tia just wanting “daddy hold me” while I walk around inside the pool with her and Jazzy (resurfacing to catch her breath) swims up and bites my legs because “the shark has to kill the big monster” 👹🦈 🤷🏽♂️ Enjoy your families and stay healthy, my friends. #quarantinesilverblessings #thebigmonster
Dinosaur fights
Me: so daddy got this scar when he fought a huge, scary dinosaur 🦖 Tia: Whooooaa really? Me: Yup. Jazzy: But, daddy I thought dinosaur’s weren’t alive anymore? Me: Well… the dinosaur daddy fought is a very special one. Tia: What’s his name? Me: Uh.. WHO WANT’S ICE CREAM!? Jazzy/Tia: I DOOOOO!!!! Me: * starts “Daddy, Daddy, Daddy” chant 🤣✊🏾 #weekendvibes #daddytime 🦖🍦
