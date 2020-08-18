Dwayne Johnson, 48, and Lauren Hashian, 35, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary Aug. 18 after having secretly tied the knot in Hawaii in Aug 2019. The Rock first met Hashian 14 years ago while filming The Game Plan back in 2006 while the Jumanji star was still married to Danny Garcia, with whom he shares daughter Simone — and in an interview with WSJ Magazine admitted that his divorce with Garcia, took a toll on him.

“My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy,” Johnson said. “But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together – no presh.'”

“Our final wedding pomaika’i (blessing) with our daughters and surrounded by our family,” Johnson captioned one of his beautiful wedding photos taken in Hawaii. “As our family pastor we’ve known for years, Kahu Kordell Kekoa draws upon my ancestor’s warrior spirits to love, guide and protect my family thru this union and in life. Beautiful and powerful final blessing, thank you brother Kordell. And thank you Jazzy for asking me nonstop during the blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain.”

Tea time

“Daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere,” The Rock wrote underneath a photo of himself and daughter Jasmine having what looks like a lovely cuppa.

Birthday cake

Father’s Day

“Happy Father’s Day Baby,” Hashian wrote on Instagram captioning a super sweet video of Johnson and daughter Tia before bedtime. “To the best Father, Mentor, Protector, and Teacher these girls received when they became your daughters,” the mother-of-two continued. “You’re our dedicated, fearless leader with an unwavering heart of pure GOLD, and we wake up and go to sleep every single day with the purest love and gratitude in our hearts! Thank you for loving us! WE LOVE YOU. When I find out this is why she goes to bed 30 minutes late every time you put Tia to sleep… how can anyone argue with that.”

Jumanji celebration

Father-daughter singalong

“And for the 1,927th time I sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negotiation to go to bed!” Johnson captioned yet another adorable singalong video. “It. Never. Ends.” And we don’t want it to — we could watch these videos on repeat.

Pool days

Dinosaur fights

