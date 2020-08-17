Hot damn, Halle Berry! The actress may have melted Instagram over the weekend with her latest Instagram video: a sexy beach shoot of Berry, who turned 54 on Friday, rocking a racy cut-out bikini. This comes hot on the heels of last week’s Die Another Day-inspired bikini selfie, so clearly Berry is making the best of these final few weeks of summer.

Berry took to Instagram on Saturday to share a slow-motion clip of her enjoying a beach breeze in a strappy, lingerie-inspired bathing suit. “Leo Season in full effect,” she captioned the video, alluding to the Zodiac sign associated with her August birthday. And c’mon, this is classic Lion vibes she’s exuding, right? These fire signs love the spotlight and radiate confidence. Like many Leos, Berry naturally commands attention.

Thanks to Berry’s social media feeds, we know that she works hard to maintain her healthy outlook from the inside-out. “I’m hitting all of my muscles at once, abs included,” she told Women’s Health in May about full-body workouts with trainer Peter Lee Thomas. “And guess what? My core is just as toned and strong as ever.” At 54, Berry looks enviably at-home and empowered in her own skin — and there’s truly nothing sexier than that.

If Berry’s self-love has you ready to film your own confidence-boosting beach vid, you’re in luck — her cut-out bikini is currently on sale. We did a little digging and discovered that her bottom is the Rhodes High Waist Thong by Bluebella. Originally $28, you can now snag it for $20. She paired it with the brand’s Muro Bikini Top which, unfortunately, is sold out in black. Silver lining? You can get it in aqua marked down from $54 to just $17.

Not surprisingly, Berry’s lingerie-inspired look caught more than a few eyeballs. Rocker Lenny Kravitz gushed, “Miss Berry, Miss Berry, Miss Berry!” Mindy Kaling joked, “I fainted.” Reese Witherspoon responded in the most adorably Reese-Witherspoon-y way, exclaiming, “Holy Macaroni!” And countless fans summed up the general consensus by filling Berry’s comment feed with fire emojis.

Another year, another opportunity to break the internet. Get it, Berry!

