Madonna Puts Weed on Full Display During Family Vacation in Jamaica

Madonna is one of Hollywood’s most iconic and glamorous celebrities — so we wouldn’t expect anything less extravagant for her 62nd birthday celebration in Jamaica. The singer spent her big day with 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, Diplo, and five of her kids including 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, and 7-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone. You would think the little ones stayed at home, but we’re loving that they were on the party bus with the rest of the gang!

Even though we can’t tell where the “Ray’s Tours’ bus was heading, from the looks of Madonna’s pictures it’s somewhere lively with drinks, a cheeseboard, and lots of weed. That’s one way to welcome in your new year around the sun!

At 62, Madonna looks as cool as always pictured lounging on a red velvet chair. She even shared a video with the caption “Birthday Fun in Jamaica” that perfectly captures the music-filled night. As Tavares’ “Never Had a Love Like This Before” plays in the background, the “Queen of Pop” holds onto her boyfriend and slow-dances to the beat. At one point, she says, “I’m preserving my vocal cords.” Because hitting pause on your special day to let others celebrate you is sometimes all you need.

