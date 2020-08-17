Will Sarah Jessica Parker, Better Middler, and Kathy Najimy be reprising their roles for the new Hocus Pocus sequel? It looks like the OG stars might, in fact, be reuniting for the highly-anticipated Disney+ revival and we’re hoping writer Mick Garris was right when he confirmed the Sanderson sisters were coming back to the big screen.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the original Hocus Pocus writer said that he believes the success of the 1993 cult classic was of course because of the initial trio. “I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie’s long life,” Garris said.

Garris, while not involved with the upcoming sequel seems to still be in the know hinting the original stars may, in fact, be returning sharing, “I heard that that is what’s happening.”

While no concrete details have been revealed, SJP, Middler, and Najimy have all been open about their wanting to reunite. Middler, during an AMA on Reddit, said, “Inundate the Disney company, because I have canvassed the girls and they are wiling to do it, but we have no say in it, so if you want a HOCUS POCUS 2, ask the Walt Disney company.”

And Najimy was quick to release a statement of her own writing, “I have read Bette’s quote and I agree. The outpouring of love from Hocus-ites has been astounding. The creativity of their Sanderson sisters costumes, posters, artwork, T-shirts, statues, TV stills, photos, compliments and line quotes have blown up social media and I want them to know.. We see and appreciate it all. When a film is being shot, you never quite know the impact.. If it’ll be a hit or a miss, and..with this one…we hear y’all loud and clear! A sequel is totally in The Disney company’s hands— And it will be exciting to see what transpires!”

That’s two out of three sisters who have said they would be on board — and with Sarah Sanderson herself making a plea for it while on Sirius XM, well, we hope Disney has been all ears and will bring the gals back together.

“I think that it’s something that Bette [Midler] and Kathy [Najimy] and I are … very hospitable to the idea,” SJP quipped. “I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we all, like, agreed publicly to the right people, [saying], ‘Yes! That would be a very, very fun idea,'” the actress added. “So, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Yes, let’s see. In the meantime, we’ll be over here holding our breath.

