Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas just took their relationship to the next level! No, they didn’t get engaged (that we know of). Rather, they did the thing celebrities do to signal to the world that they’re seriously dating — they shared a rare selfie. And, honestly, it’s sort of impossible not to be happy for them seeing Affleck grinning from ear-to-ear in the sweet snapshot.

De Armas, 32, shared the couple’s second official selfie via Instagram on Sunday (previously, she shared a few photos of them on her 32nd birthday back in May). In the black-and-white photo, Affleck, who just turned 48, stands just behind de Armas. She smiles coyly into the camera, while Affleck flashes what can only be described as a million-dollar grin. Her caption? A double-heart emoji. C’mon, say it with me: Awww!

Love looks good on both of them. In fact, it seems to be having a fountain-of-youth effect, especially on Affleck. As famous friend Jamie Lee Curtis joked in the comments, “You both look 14.” The couple embraced that forever-young-love vibe earlier in the weekend as well. On Affleck’s birthday Saturday, they were photographed cruising around the Los Angeles area on a new BMW motorcycle. Per People, de Armas commissioned the custom bike for Affleck by WYLD Garage Co. She also sprung for matching helmets for the pair.

Affleck and de Armas were first linked back in early March when they were spotted vacationing together in her native Cuba. They reportedly met on the set of the upcoming thriller Deep Water and hit it off. As the coronavirus pandemic progressed, Affleck and de Armas opted to shelter-in-place together at his home in Pacific Palisades, California.

“He makes her laugh, and she’s a great influence,” a source told People earlier this year, noting that Affleck continues to center his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work.”

