Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom of four — and while we’ve already been treated to an adorable photo of her newborn, yesterday the Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram to share the sweetest family photo of all of her boys: Isaac, age 10; Lincoln, age 6; Lux, age 3; and of course baby Creed. Lowry and her newly expanded brood are snuggled lovingly on the sofa, and all look much more calm than the mama’s caption lovingly implies is normal.

“& then there were 🖐🏼 #kailandthechaos Welcome to the circus 🎪,” she captioned the post with her children all sitting on the couch beside her with the youngest sibling in Lowry’s arms. The former 16 and Pregnant star welcomed her fourth child on July 30 and recently revealed her son’s full name: Romello Creed Lopez. However, the MTV alum said that she plans on calling him Creed.

Fans were shocked when Lowry announced that she gave the baby boy his father’s last name and to hear that and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, was present at the birth — and even had a say in his first name. Creed is their second child together.

With this nuanced subject open for public scrutiny, Lowry explained her decision as a single mom on the August 13th episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos. “This is another attempt of me trying to give him a chance to step up as a dad,” the reality star said. “Nothing I do is going to change someone else’s behavior. However, I feel this is another attempt of me giving him a chance to not argue about the last name and try to be there.”

We’re all for successful co-parenting — and wish Lowry, Lopez, and her kids all of the best!

