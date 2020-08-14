Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle Continues to Get Ugly

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce case is still not finalized nearly 4-years later and the two seem to be now be facing another hurdle — according to court documents Jolie claims the private judge presiding over their divorce case does not have her best interests. And things are once again getting ugly as the two parents fight for custody of their children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

In court documents obtained by People, the actress reportedly filed a request asking for Judge John W. Ouderkirk to be removed from her case because Ouderkirk “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys. But Pitt’s legal team slammed the filing arguing the move “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”

The actress believes not being made aware of other cases Judge Ouderkirk has been working on involving Pitt’s lawyers leaves him “biased” while Pitt fired back saying Ouderkirk did, in fact, disclose his prior work and argues her filing was a “Hail Mary” stall-tactic, an attempt to delay their scheduled custody trial set for October.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” the documents read.

The former couple’s six kids have been living with their mom although Pitt hopes to be awarded joint-custody. “All Brad wants is to be a present dad and co-parent with Angelina,” a source revealed to UsWeekly.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences and as of last year, she and Pitt have been declared legally single as the finalization of their divorce continues.

Before you go, click here to see which Hollywood couples have spoken out about the challenges of co-parenting.