Happy birthday, Mila Kunis! The Bad Moms star turns 37 Aug. 14 which means we’ve got to see 23 years unfold between her and now-husband Ashton Kutcher; the pair met when she was 14 on the set of That ‘70s Show. With so much time between them, we couldn’t resist creating a special family photo album in celebration of the beautiful life they’ve created together.

Granted, they don’t make documenting their amazing love story via photo album very easy. Kutcher, although on social media, largely uses his social feeds for advocacy (and, hey, we’re not mad about that). Kunis isn’t even on social media. In 2018, she told Cosmopolitan that she had considered joining when she and Kutcher were dating, but then social media “took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative.” While we’d love to see more cute family photos of the pair — along with their daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri — we can’t fault Kunis for not allowing social media toxicity into her life. In fact, it kind of makes us adore her even more.

Even without any photos from Kunis, we’ve managed to put together some of the best photos of her and Kutcher, who got hitched back in 2015, and their adorable offspring. So, keep scrolling to see some of the sweetest memories Kunis and Kutcher have shared with the world. And just know that since there are a zillion family photos we aren’t even privy to, this couple is undoubtedly even cooler IRL.

Quarantine dream team

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard to deal with for everyone. But Kunis and Kutcher made the most of their time in lockdown by creating a “Quarantine Wine.” And because they’re the best, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the wine benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The happiest place on earth

What’s one to do on an overcast day in L.A.? Go to Disneyland, of course! Kutcher and Kunis enjoyed a day date at the “imagination tinderbox” in Sept. 2019, after which he gushed, “That Walt guy had a vision.”

Date night

ICYMI, Kutcher introduced DateNight.vip in March of last year, calling it a “fun, personalized, romantic” date service. He clearly is a believer, too, because he and Kunis gave it a “trail run” in April.

The next generation of style

We could only dig up one photo of Kunis and Kutcher’s son Dimitri, but it’s one of our faves of this family. In the photo, a child’s torso is on display, sporting a t-shirt with Kunis and Kutcher’s That ‘70s Show characters. “Yes, this is my son’s outfit today,” Kutcher captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, “#kelsoandjackieforever.”

Bachelor Nation

Kutcher has called watching The Bachelorette with Kunis his “greatest guilty pleasure of all time.” So, fans were ecstatic when the two turned up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the reality dating show in 2017 to help her suss out which suitors might be “husband material.”

Fanning out

Kutcher and Kunis may be fans of Bachelor Nation, but they’re even bigger fans of this nation. Proof? They sported matching USA blazers to support our athletes during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Caught red-nosed

It’s readily apparent that Kutcher and Kunis have huge hearts. But did you realize they have big red noses, too? The two go hand-in-hand. In 2016, they rocked noticeable honkers to man the phones for Red Nose Day — a campaign to end child poverty.

Their reason

Kutcher and Kunis’ daughter Wyatt was just over a year old when this photo was taken, bringing into laser focus one of the couple’s driving motivations for their tireless behind-the-scenes work to put a stop to child sex trafficking and slavery.

Love boat

You know what they say: The couple that plays (characters) together stays together. In 2014, Kutcher shared a snapshot of a scene from his show Two and a Half Men. The significance of the scene? Kunis, whom Kutcher had gotten engaged to that year, made a cameo as “Vivian.”

The start of a love story

Yes, we’re definitely counting this as a photo for their family album! After all, they wouldn’t be a family if they hadn’t met on That ‘70s Show when she was 14 and he was 19 — and they shared Kunis’ first kiss right there onscreen. “I was so nervous and uncomfortable,” she has admitted, although Kutcher insists he was “the one with butterflies in my stomach.” Aw, you guys!

