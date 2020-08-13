Was Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Music Video Meant to Be a Pregnancy Announcement?

We were innocently watching along to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s new, super-sexy music video for “Wild” when suddenly, something shifted. The camera pulled back on the serene sunlit beach where they’d been frolicking, and Legend puts his arms around his wife — who, in turn, rests her hands on her stomach in a way that’s currently giving Twitter a heart attack. Add to that Teigen responding to a tweet about a “big surprise” in the video with a heart emoji, and you have total chaos. The internet is now fully convinced that Teigen is pregnant and expecting Legend’s third child, a baby brother or sister for kids Miles and Luna. But with the couple keeping silent, all we have to go off is the video they made, which could be filled with any number of cryptic clues about the couple’s future plans. So, of course, we decided to watch it 400 more times and figure out what’s going on.

The “Wild” music video starts out with the couple driving with the top down. Teigen has her feet up, her hair blowing in the wind, a hat she loses almost immediately. They arrive at an empty beach, where a lone horse gallops up and down the sand. They make out all over the beach, running around and being cute, until *something* goes wrong. Suddenly, Legend is running furiously through the forest. Teigen is pouting. There’s a second horse.

By the time music video Teigen and Legend make up (phew), their kids appear, leaping around their feet in the shallow water. In another shot, Legend holds Luna in his arms while Teigen holds Miles. And then, the shot that launched a thousand tweets: Teigen cradles stomach, Legend cradles Teigen.

We also have an important set of clues from their live Q&A before, when Teigen and Legend talked about how their music videos have always been their way of “chronicling [their] family journey.” They reminisce about the “Love Me Now” video, which starred baby Luna, and mention that Miles is in the “Wild” video — most likely referring to his cameo, but it could be that Teigen’s trolling us with footage from her Miles pregnancy instead.

New sources are rolling in, but we’ll be waiting to hear it from the Twitter queen herself. Shout it from the rooftops, Chrissy!

