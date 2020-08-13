Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Just Spilled a Major Secret & It’s Not What You Think

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been good enough to bless us with another collaboration, this time teaming up for the “Wild” music video, a romantic look at this gorgeous couple and the love they have for each other. Before the video debuted, Teigen and Legend (and their adorable kids Luna and Miles) crowded together for a Q&A with fans, and as always tends to happen when Teigen gets talking, more than a few secrets were spilled. Teigen and Legend launched into an impromptu rundown of their biggest marriage problems, revealed that their secret to figuring it all out is therapy, and sparked pregnancy rumors with a moment from the video that looked an awful lot like bump-cradling. It’s a lot to take in for us, but it’s just another day in the life of the glamorous Teigen-Legend household.

Legend jumped into the topic of their marriage by addressing the upcoming Wild video, noting that viewers might assume he and Teigen have a perfect relationship from watching their media appearances. (We totally do.) But the “All of Me” crooner insists that’s not the case.

“We fight like every couple does,” said Legend. “I know people see us in these music videos and think we have the perfect life and we are truly grateful for our lives but everybody has trouble.”

“We have the same communication issues [as everyone else],” Teigen added. “I don’t like to talk about work with him so that causes problems. I don’t like hearing about things he loves talking about like scheduling and planning…I don’t want to hear it.”

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. And even a solid marriage like Legend and Teigen’s sometimes needs the help of a professional.

“We go to therapy,” Teigen shares.

“We have different communication styles,” Legend adds, sounding very much like someone who has been to therapy, “and know what works for one person doesn’t always work for the other.”

It sounds so simple, and yet it can be so tough.

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Finally, what’s with the bump rumors? A social media post about a “big surprise” that Teigen’s responded to with a heart emoji, plus a shot from the “Wild” video that shows Teigen’s hands on her stomach are being interpreted as a sneaky pregnancy announcement — but the couple hasn’t yet confirmed.

For now, I’ll personally plan to hold off on scrutinizing Teigen’s midsection to see whether or not this rumor holds water. Chrissy Teigen makes it easy. If you want intel on her life, just listen to what she’s saying.

