It’s really no big secret that Anna Faris has been nailing co-parenting since her split with Chris Pratt in 2017, and her response to his new baby really drives that point home. On Monday, Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the debut of their daughter, Lyla Maria. By Thursday, sources had confirmed that Faris sent a special congratulations to the happy parents — even looping her and Pratt’s son Jack, 7, into the well-wishes.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source close to the Mom actress gushed, “Anna’s so supportive. She sent a gift for the baby from her and something from Jack too.” In fact, Faris’ son appears to be a driving factor in how she has reacted to Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s new addition. “Anna’s very excited for Jack to have a little sister. She’s very close to her older brother [Robert Faris], so she’s just thrilled that Jack will have a sibling,” the source added.

Of course family transitions can be tricky, especially when it involves an only child becoming, well, not an only child. So, in further proof Faris is an exceptional parent, she’s been working behind-the-scenes to pump Jack up about his new sibling’s arrival. Explained the source, “She’s been helping prepare Jack to be a big brother, and he’s very proud.”

Since going their separate ways three years ago, Pratt and Faris seem to have maintained a truly amicable environment for their son. On Wednesday, an insider emphasized to E! News that the exes are “on good terms and have a nice relationship.”

Faris has also been supportive of Pratt’s relationship with Schwarzenegger, who became a first-time mom with the birth of her and Pratt’s new baby girl. She confirmed the news of their daughter’s arrival earlier this week, sharing a heartwarming snapshot of the infant’s hand clasping her finger (Pratt’s thumb made a cameo, too!).

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” a joint-caption from the couple read. “We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed!”

