Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not ever going to become King and Queen of England, and according to sources, Queen Elizabeth is pleased Kate Middleton and Prince William are the ones to succeed her. And while there still could be a chance for Harry as “The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of The British Monarchy” according to Buckingham Palace, it was always going to be The Cambridges.
“Queen Elizabeth finds it refreshing that there’s never any drama or scandal surrounding Kate and William,” a source told Us Weekly. Well, there were those rumors about William having an affair with Rose Hanbury, but in comparison to everything Meghan and Harry have been through, it’s basically never. And so in the eyes of the 94-year-old monarch, William and Kate are “the perfect suitors for the position.”
To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. Take a look at our Story📱to see more from behind the scenes and meet some of the families supported by the extraordinary work of baby banks. Following private visits to Baby Basics West Norfolk where The Duchess heard more about the baby bank’s need for donations, she spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies from brands and high street retailers. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks
The Queen is reported to have already started “relegating royal duties” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. And according to the source, those duties include something the Duchess has already been quite passionate about, giving back to the community. Middleton has been “visiting hospitals and organizations and meetings with influential power players,” appearances the Queen herself would have otherwise been obliged.
The royals have stared “liaising directly with royal aides and are becoming more involved in government duties,” the source continues. And while Queen Elizabeth is of course including her son Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne, “Kate and William have been handed more new responsibilities than Charles.”
The source went on to say that the Duke and Duchess are planning to make “subtle changes to the monarchy,” and shared that “they definitely won’t abolish traditions or anything like that,” but that they will become more relaxed. “Like the dress code and showing affection in public. They’ll continue being advocates for mental health, which in previous generations is a topic that was rarely discussed.”
So, while Her Majesty’s son is presently heir to the British throne, Queen Elizabeth thinks Prince William and Duchess Kate would be ‘perfect’ to succeed her.
