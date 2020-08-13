Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Maggie McGraw turned 22 this week so, naturally, proud dad Tim shared a birthday tribute to his middle child. And while his words are sweet, we couldn’t help but zero in on the photos he shared in celebration of another circle around the sun for Maggie. Spoiler alert? She is looking more and more like her famous mama with each passing year.

Tim took to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Maggie’s birthday, to give his birthday girl a shout-out. “So hard to believe that this little thing turns 22 today! Life sure goes by fast. Soak it up Maggie May. We love you and are so proud of you, Dad,” Tim wrote. Accompanying the message, she shared a split-screen of two photos. On the left, Hill holds toddler Maggie in her arms. On the right, Tim posted a recent photo of his now-22-year-old from a photoshoot she participated in. And, TBH, it’s never been more clear how much Maggie looks like her mom. Their smiles are practically identical.

Hill, who enjoys a tight-knit relationship with Maggie, also posted a birthday message for the couple’s middle child. “Happy Birthday to our Maggie!!!!!! 22 years old today,” she gushed, adding of the snapshot she shared of her with a younger Maggie, “A throwback photo from our cross country road trip 4 ½ years ago. I love you my sweet.”

Not only does Maggie look like her mom, but she also inherited her mom’s (and dad’s) ability to belt. A graduate of Stanford University (who’s currently pursuing her Masters there), Maggie acts as the lead singer of a rock band called Sister Supply.

In 2017, Hill explained to AOL the bittersweet journey of seeing her children grow up and go after what they want. “As a parent, you don’t want to stand in the way of their dreams,” she said. “You want to protect them; you want to make sure they aren’t disappointed… Sometimes, it’s better to let your children go through things on their own and let them experience it instead of saying, ‘Don’t do it this way, or you must do it this way.”

From the looks of it, Tim and Hill have done a pretty good job of letting Maggie spread her wings. And, at 22, Hill’s doppelganger seems poised for a career just as successful as her parents — whether she decides to pursue singing or the field of her undergrad major, climate sciences.

Before you go, click here to see more daughters who look just like their famous moms.