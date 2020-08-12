Are you ready for your daily reminder that babies don’t keep? Country singer Thomas Rhett celebrated a bittersweet occasion on Wednesday — his middle child, daughter Ada James, turning three. As in, yes, we all blinked and the sweet baby that Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed in 2017 has become a full-blown little girl. Not surprisingly, Rhett shared some seriously adorable snapshots of “AJ,” as the family calls her, to mark this mini-milestone.

Rhett shared the heartfelt tribute to AJ via Instagram, writing, “Happiest of birthday to my sweet little Ada James! You are the sweetest/most sassy kid that I know. You make the room light with just your smile. Can not believe you are 3 already! Love you baby girl!” He added the bawling emoji for obvious reasons. In the photos Rhett attached to the post, AJ’s enthusiastic spirit is on full display: laughing, hiking in the mountains, playing with a bow and arrow, swimming with big sis Willa Gray and holding up a sparkler.

As if that wasn’t enough of cuteness overload, Akins shared her own tribute to AJ. “My precious little Ada James,” she began, “baby, you are nothing but sunshine and firecrackers all wrapped up in a little 3 year old body! You keep our family laughing every single day and also wondering what in the world we’re gonna do with you. You love your sisters so well, you’re so independent and SASSY and I can’t believe I get to be your mama.”

Rhett and Akins’ friend Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, summed up how we’re all feeling after seeing the birthday tributes. “Can’t believe she’s already 3!!!”

It’s also clear to see why Rhett is already struggling with the idea of returning to work full-time post-quarantine. “I think when next summer rolls around and we get back on the road it’s going to be really tough to leave,” he told CMT’s Cody Alan on Tuesday. “I think my kids got so used to me being dad on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and not on the weekends and so now that I’m here 24/7 during the week, they’re gonna be like, ‘What? Your work? You have a job?’ and so it’ll be different.”

Aw! We wouldn’t want to leave those adorable girls behind either. In addition to Willa Gray and AJ, Rhett and Akins welcomed daughter Lennon Love in February.

