Jessica Mulroney wasn’t just part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle — she was her inner circle. Mulroney had a front-row seat to wedding planning, baby shower planning, and even briefly filled in as Archie’s nanny in Canada. It was clear she once had the Sussexes’ full trust, but an ugly incident in which Black influencer Sasha Exeter called out Mulroney’s white privilege and bullying seems to have torn the Canadian stylist and her Duchess BFF apart. Mulroney has been silent on social media since — until Tuesday, when a birthday post including cryptic clues about finding “the will to live” and her “worst state” popped up on her feed. It seems Mulroney’s family has brought her comfort in these trying weeks, but if Meghan hasn’t reached out by now, any hopes for a royal reconciliation may be dashed.

While Meghan hasn’t publicly addressed the comments of ex-best friend Mulroney, multiple sources have since confirmed that the Duchess was privately distressed, and struggled to reconcile her long friendship with the stylist’s current views. Now, Mulroney has broken a month-plus silent streak of her own with birthday wishes for her twin boys, explaining how her family has lifted her up as she stayed out of the public eye.

“Happy 10th to my twin babies. My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state,” Mulroney writes. “These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday 🎂. Only up from here.”

Mulroney first came under fire this June, when Exeter shared with her followers that the stylist had sent her threatening messages defending her right not to publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement, which the influencer had called on all those with a platform to do. As their conversation continued, Mulroney publicly sought to defend her image while she lost her reality show I Do, Redo and Good Morning America gig over her comments — but privately, she continued to harass Exeter and threatened legal action.

It’s sad to see Meghan lose another friend at a time when it’s so hard for her to find new people to trust. But perhaps Mulroney’s healing with family will give her the space she needs to have an honest conversation about where she went wrong, and figure out in good faith how to do better.

