Pregnant Katy Perry is just about ready to pop, and Orlando Bloom is more than ready to meet his baby girl. But there’s one other key member of the Bloom family we have to check in on about this new arrival, and luckily, dad Bloom addressed his feelings on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Bloom’s 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr is an expert at blended families already, having welcomed two baby brothers over the past few years from mom Kerr and stepdad Evan Spiegel. But Bloom and Perry’s daughter is Flynn’s very first sister — and according to the Carnival Row star, it’s pretty much a father-son competition over who’s more excited to meet the baby.

Even before Bloom started talking about his daughter, you could tell the star’s excitement from his ear-to-ear grin. “I’ve been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way,” he told Kimmel. “I’ve got a 9-year-old boy. He’s got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he’s excited too, it’s exciting times.”

Flynn’s never had a sister and Bloom’s never had a daughter, but the whole family has high hopes for bonding with this baby girl. “I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” Bloom confessed. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there.”

One thing’s for sure: this baby girl is coming home to a house full of love — and hopefully for the very pregnant Perry, sooner rather than later! Counting down the days until we see the first photos of Flynn with his new baby sister.

