Well, it’s official — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are here to stay! Reps for the couple have confirmed that the pair bought their first home in the U.S. While details are still relatively scarce about the dwelling, we’ve gleaned everything there is to know about Harry and Meghan’s new Santa Barbara residence.

Prior to purchasing their new home, Harry and Meghan had reportedly been hunkering down in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by their pal Tyler Perry. And since they have many other famous friends and her mom lives in the Los Angeles area, the prevailing assumption was that they would buy a home somewhere in the general LA/Hollywood vicinity. Ultimately, they decided to move a bit further north (around an hour-and-a-half north, to be precise). Still, many celebrities call Santa Barbara home, too. The area is considered ultra-exclusive due to the high cost of housing. According to U.S. News, it ranks only a 3.7 out of 10 on the value index for real estate.

So, what drew Harry and Meghan to the area? And do they see themselves raising baby Archie there? Let’s explore what we know so far about Harry and Meghan’s first home in the States.

They didn’t just move in

It’s been a wild 2020, so it’s little wonder Harry and Meghan were able to buy and move into a new home basically unnoticed. As for how long they’ve been living in their Santa Barbara home, a rep for the couple told People the move took place earlier this summer. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” said the rep.

They craved privacy

One thing they most certainly wouldn’t have gotten in the Los Angeles area is privacy — there’s paparazzi lurking around every corner there, thanks to it serving as the unofficial headquarters for the TV and film industry. Santa Barbara, however, is much quieter… and less accessible. Explained their rep, “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected by their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

This is where they want to raise Archie

After considering their other options (London, Vancouver), Harry and Meghan chose Santa Barbara as the place they want to raise their son. “They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy,” their rep told Page Six. “This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

It wasn’t a decision the pair took lightly, either. Said Page Six’s source, “They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age.”

They have some high-profile neighbors

Since the exact location of the home remains unknown, we don’t know who Harry and Meghan’s immediate neighbors are. However, we do know that there are familiar (famous) faces nearby. Oprah owns a $90 million oceanview mansion in Montecito. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi has reportedly bought several homes in the Santa Barbara area. In 2017, she plunked down nearly $20 million for an oceanfront home in the seaside community of Carpinteria, where Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also have a home.

They wanted somewhere more “intimate”

ICYMI, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom just dropped with a ton of Harry and Meghan revelations. Among them? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seeking a more intimate community. “Both loved the idea of finding somewhere smaller, perhaps closer to the sea,” they wrote. And Page Six’s source noted Los Angeles never fit the bill, saying, “Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the U.S. to be close to Meghan’s mom.”

Harry may have visited the bank of dad

It’s previously been reported that Prince Charles is providing monetary support to Harry and Meghan as they transition out of royal life. So, it’s not a huge shock that he might have floated them the money for their $10 million Santa Barbara digs. “Charles had been keen to help out and put his hand in his own pocket to assist,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He is devoted to both his sons and any time he can assist them he always will.”

