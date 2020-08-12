Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
home safe home
Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift & More Celebrities Who Can’t Wait for Kamala Harris to Be Vice President

Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images.

Kamala Harris made history — or is it herstory?! — today by becoming the first Black woman and Indian American woman to be nominated for the position of Vice President on a major party ticket. Joe Biden shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.” And to say that a lot of us are excited about the news that the U.S. Senator from California could be our VP in just a few short months is…well, kind of an understatement. (Honestly? We’re not even sure how to handle good news these days. But we digress.) Many celebrities — especially celebrity women — are reacting to Harris’ VP nomination with glee. Take a look!

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author tweeted it best, really. And are we surprised?

Mindy Kaling

“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” Kaling is “filled with hope and excitement.” Us, too.

Taylor Swift

YES — let’s hope the pop superstar rallies her Swifties to VOTE.

Reese Witherspoon

“History is made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris!!” Elle Woods — er, we mean Reese Witherspoon — tweeted.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis got the best birthday present ever.

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere actress tweeted that she’s “overwhelmed by this historic moment” — and we feel the same.

John Legend

Chrissy’s husband counts Kamala Harris as a friend — and it’s just the latest reason we’re envious of his life.

Barack Obama

Our favorite dad and husband of Michelle knows a thing or two about picking a VP — and he more than approves of his own vice president’s choice.

