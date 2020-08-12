Kamala Harris made history — or is it herstory?! — today by becoming the first Black woman and Indian American woman to be nominated for the position of Vice President on a major party ticket. Joe Biden shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.” And to say that a lot of us are excited about the news that the U.S. Senator from California could be our VP in just a few short months is…well, kind of an understatement. (Honestly? We’re not even sure how to handle good news these days. But we digress.) Many celebrities — especially celebrity women — are reacting to Harris’ VP nomination with glee. Take a look!

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author tweeted it best, really. And are we surprised?

fuck yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn't a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2020

Mindy Kaling

“Was there ever more of an exciting day?” Kaling is “filled with hope and excitement.” Us, too.

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

Taylor Swift

YES — let’s hope the pop superstar rallies her Swifties to VOTE.

Reese Witherspoon

“History is made. Congratulations @KamalaHarris!!” Elle Woods — er, we mean Reese Witherspoon — tweeted.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis got the best birthday present ever.

Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to me!! Happy birthday dear Viola!!! I am strapped up!!! #VOTE

💛💛💛💛👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/DiUgoZJxB4 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 11, 2020

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere actress tweeted that she’s “overwhelmed by this historic moment” — and we feel the same.

Yes We Kam! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of major party. My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this. #KamalaHarrisForVP — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 11, 2020

John Legend

Chrissy’s husband counts Kamala Harris as a friend — and it’s just the latest reason we’re envious of his life.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Barack Obama

Our favorite dad and husband of Michelle knows a thing or two about picking a VP — and he more than approves of his own vice president’s choice.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Before you go, check our gallery of other women who have made history: