The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to have cooled down Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career any. In fact, it’s scorching. But don’t worry! If he gets too hot, he can just fan himself with the massive piles of money he’s been making — Forbes has released their annual highest-paid actors’ list, and Johnson snagged the top spot for 2020. It’s his second year in a row at No. 1, suggesting the only thing bigger than his muscles is his bank account.

So, how much did the Rock make over the last 12 months? Oh, you know, just a cool $87.5 million. Granted, that’s down ever-so-slightly from 2019’s $89.4 million. It’s worth noting, though, that we’ve spent the last seven months in a pandemic. Yet, this man continues to rake in the big bucks, a feat which he can apparently thank Netflix for. According to Forbes, a major boost to Johnson’s bottom-line in 2020 was a $23.5 million check from the streaming service for the upcoming film Red Notice. Another contributing factor? His successful Under Armour line, Project Rock.

In fact, looking at the rest of Forbes’ list, it’s clear that Netflix may be getting gift baskets of appreciation from quite a few actors. Ryan Reynolds landed at No. 2 on the list, making $71.5 million with $20-million-per-piece Netflix hits like Six Underground and Red Notice (with the Rock). Mark Wahlberg came in third with $58 million, which probably doesn’t surprise fans of Netflix’s Spenser Confidential — the streaming giant’s third most-watched original film.

Rounding out the list are Ben Affleck ($55 million), Vin Diesel ($54 million), Akshay Kumar ($48.5 million), Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million), Will Smith ($44.5 million), Adam Sandler ($41 million) and Jackie Chan ($40 million).

Johnson’s $87.5 million was also enough to land him a spot in Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid celebrities in the world and bring his net worth to $320 million. But as impressive as those credentials are, they still aren’t enough to convince his youngest daughter, Tia, that he’s a big deal. Or, more specifically, that he is the voice of the larger-than-life character Maui from Disney’s Moana.

The doting dad shared a video on Sunday singing Maui’s “You’re Welcome” with Tia. After the adorable rendition, he asked, “Tia, is Daddy Maui?” While Johnson wrote on Instagram that he felt good about his odds, Tia once again responded with a resolute “no.”

Hey, you win some, you lose some! And we’d say making mountains of money can be filed under winning.

