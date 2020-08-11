In case you need further proof Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the cutest celebrity couple out there, let us direct you to her latest interview. While chatting with Dua Lipa for a special virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani admitted that she has a special memento that reminds her of her and Shelton’s early dating days. And, we have to say, it’s both practical and romantic!

Stefani gave Lipa the scoop on Monday evening’s episode of Kimmel, after being asked if she has ventured into the world of country music accessorizing yet. “You know, it’s funny because I would always think that was so foreign to me — like, I would never wear cowboy boots. But yes, I actually have a bunch of cowboy boots now,” Stefani confessed, revealing that one pair, in particular, is pretty sentimental. “I have an old pair that are… it feels crazy because they’re like five years old. That’s how long we’ve been hanging out, me and Blake Shelton.”

Just as sweet? Stefani’s response when Lipa mistakenly referred to Shelton as her husband. “Well, he’s not my husband,” she clarified as Lipa laughed, “but that sounded cool when you said it.” She’s not wrong, either! We definitely like the sound of Shelton and Stefani as husband-and-wife.

Lipa’s mistake was an honest one, considering how often rumors swirl about the state of Stefani and Shelton’s relationship. Plus, the couple has been spending a lot of quality time together due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down from being on tour. My brother was out with us because he’s doing all these behind-the-scenes things. His whole family came out, so it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, and their two kids. And then her sister, and then a friend. I think we had like 15 people,” Stefani explained.

While being trapped with your future in-laws might sound like torture to some, Stefani insists she and Shelton made the most of it. “It was really actually a lot of fun at first. You know what I mean?” she said. “Because all of a sudden work is over and you just get to, like, indulge in being on this ranch. Every day was a new thing. Like, a baby armadillo today! Or, we got baby wild hogs! And everything turned into, like, learning how to cook sourdough bread like everybody else in the world. We just had a lot of fun.”

As Shelton and Stefani’s latest hit hints, they’d be “Happy Anywhere” as long as they’re together. The upbeat track recently reached No. 1 on the country charts, which Stefani calls “a little bit full circle” — her first concert was country and bluegrass icon Emmylou Harris.

And while she’s a newcomer to the country charts (and to owning cowboy boots), she says Shelton makes her feel like she belongs. When asked what he thought was her most annoying trait, she told Lipa, “God, I hope I don’t annoy him at all. If I’m being serious, probably being on my phone… but he likes me a lot, no matter what.”

