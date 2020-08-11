The world could certainly use a little good news right now, and that’s precisely what newlyweds Bindi Irwin, 22, and Chandler Powell, 23, delivered on Tuesday morning. Well, technically, the delivery will come next year. Yep, Bindi is pregnant! She and Powell are set to welcome their first child in 2021 — and we’ll all be ready to welcome a new little crocodile hunter.

Bindi, the daughter of late beloved wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, announced the happy news via Instagram, saying, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

She went on to explain it’s still early, but they’re excited to loop in their community of fans. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she wrote, adding, “Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

For his part, Powell shared the same photo and added a super-cute message about this huge milestone. “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother,” he wrote. And, c’mon, how precious is that?!

Powell proposed to Bindi at the Irwin family’s iconic Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday last year. When the global coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans for a big wedding, they said “I do” during an intimate ceremony on March 25. They held the service at (you guessed it!) the zoo with only three guests: her mom Terri, her younger brother Robert and her late father’s best friend Wes Mannion.

While Steve is sadly no longer here to see his daughter celebrate becoming a mom, it’s clear he’s not far from his family’s thoughts right now.

“This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart,” Terri tweeted. “While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

