It’s been nearly two decades since she played Jinx Johnson in Die Another Day, but Halle Berry’s latest bikini selfie proves she’s still a Bond girl at heart. Granted, she’s not suited up as part of an elaborate scheme to assassinate a rogue agent alongside 007 (you know, that we’re aware of), but still — from the looks of it, she could definitely still kick some double-agent ass.

Berry shared the déjà vu-inducing photo to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, playfully captioning it, “Never been a shady beach.” In the snapshot, she strolls along a sandy beach somewhere rocking an orange belted bikini. She tips a straw hat down over her face in the photo which, c’mon, feels a lot like something a spy trying to conceal their identity would do… just sayin.’

It’s been a minute since Die Another Day hit theaters (2002, to be exact), so you may need a little refresher. Berry’s most iconic scene as Jinx Johnson came when she surfaced from Cuban waters while James Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, looked on. In that memorable scene, she also wore a belted orange bikini. The similarities were not lost on her fans. “Once again amazing us with an orange bikini,” one commented, cheekily adding of the cocktail Berry’s Bond girl drank in that scene, “Mojito?”

For reference, here’s a clip of Berry in Die Another Day.

We’d be remiss not to mention that the waters Berry emerged from in the movie may, in fact, have flowed directly from the Fountain of Youth. Because, seriously, she has hardly changed in the 18 years since Die Another Day’s debut.

Further pointing to Berry’s eternal vitality is the fact she completed all but two of her own stunts in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Stunt performer Heidi Moneymaker told Looper last week, “Most of my actors have been fairly game to do stuff, but my number one would be Halle Berry, because I trained her for John Wick 3 and we trained together for six months. She went through more than I can even mention here, but was just, no matter what, 100 percent in the role, in the character.”

Moneymaker explained that the only reason Berry didn’t perform the two stunts she skipped was an increased potential for visible injury. “One was a slide under the table because she could potentially cut her face and we didn’t want her to do that,” said Moneymaker, continuing, “and the other was a dog jumping off her back.”

So, basically, Berry is still a Bond girl.

