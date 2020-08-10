Gwyneth Paltrow is turning Goop into a family affair. In a new snapshot, she can be seen posing with her lookalike teen daughter, Apple Martin, as well as her mom and Martin’s grandma, Blythe Danner. But it’s more than just a three-generation family photo; it’s a product launch, too! The women are twinning it (or should we say triplet-ing it?) in designs from Goop’s G. Label Dress Collection debut.

Paltrow took to Instagram to share the multi-generational photo, which shows her arm-in-arm with her mom and daughter. She simply captioned the photo with three heart emojis, one for each of the women. Goop’s IG feed offered a bit more insight, though, writing alongside a picture of Paltrow and Danner, “The debut G. Label Dress Collection — a seasonal edit of sweet spots and sorbet hues — is truly one for the ages.

As for the dresses, they’re very “summer in the Hamptons.” For the family photo, Paltrow picked a black two-piece dress with large white polka dots. Taking a page right out of her mom’s book, Martin rocked a white dress with small black polka dots. And Danner, positioned between the two blondes, went bold with a bright pink shirtdress. It goes without saying that they all looked stunning.

Paltrow has been looping her family into her lifestyle brand more often lately. Just a week ago, she sat down with Danner and Martin to discuss Goop’s latest Goopgenes skincare products. In fact, if you look closely in the video shared interview shared by Paltrow, you can even see the photoshoot taking place that she pulled this weekend’s multi-generational snapshot from.

Adorably, Martin asks Paltrow and Danner a series of questions pertaining to beauty in the sweet video. “What advice would you give your younger self?” Martin begins the interview, to which Danner and Paltrow hilariously responded, “Grow up,” and “Get your shit together, man,” respectively.

But we particularly love Paltrow and Danner’s responses to another question: At what age did you feel the prettiest? Paltrow described her late 30s as a time when you “actually really like and love yourself, so you sort of internally feel really beautiful.” To which Danner added, “I think I felt prettiest at 50, and maybe because of what you just said.”

