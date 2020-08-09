Brie Bella Just Shared the Sweetest Photo of Her Baby Boy & Big Sister Birdie

We’ve been on serious Bella Twins baby photo-watch ever since Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave birth to their baby boys just over a week ago. The sisters and Total Bellas stars gave birth within a day of each other (Nikki on July 31st, Brie on August 1st) and each shared a nearly identical photo of their little ones’ hands on Instagram shortly after. To say that we’ve been stalking their social media accounts this past week is…well, not an exaggeration. Now, finally Brie has shared another postpartum photo — and it was worth the wait.

“Can’t believe it’s been a week already!!! 💙💛” she captioned the photo, a selfie that shows glowing mama Brie with her baby boy on her chest, hidden under a pretty patterned muslin baby blanket. There is a baby under there — we can see just a glimpse of blondish baby hair! — but let’s be honest: The real star of this show is proud big sister Birdie Joe Danielson, 3, who absolutely exudes joy in this pic. I mean, c’mon…have you ever seen a little girl look happier?

While we’ve heard from Nikki — who has tweeted about her excitement over the “Bellas boys” growing up together and shared her favorite motherhood moments so far, including breastfeeding and skin-to-skin bonding, in her Instagram stories — it’s the first we’ve heard from Brie since she posted about being “overwhelmed with joy” over her baby boy’s birth.

We imagine there’s been a lot of bonding time in the Bella-Daniel home, too — and a lot of time and care being devoted to helping Birdie adjust to her big sister status and having a new baby in the house. From the looks of it, she’s adapting beautifully and loving it. We’re loving it too — and hope these sweet photos keep coming!

