Congrats are in order! After what seems like the longest pregnancy ever (blame it on quarantine?), Katy Perry has given birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. She and fiancé Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to share the news Thursday, August 27 making them a family of four — Bloom has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” The couple wrote on Instagram underneath a beautiful photo holding Daisy’s little hand. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

“But we know we’re the lucky ones,” Orlando and Katy continued in their post. “Not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Perry and Bloom first announced they were expecting back in March 2020 with the release of her single “Never Worn White.” While she never spilled her precise due date with fans, she did hint that it was going to be a “jam-packed summer.”

The pair did spill one exciting detail about their first child together, though: it would be a girl! In April, Perry posted a sweet (literally and figuratively) photo of Bloom with what appeared to be pink frosting smeared all over his face. “It’s a girl,” she simply captioned the snapshot, geo-tagging the image “Girls Run the World.”

Understandably, Perry experienced a bit of pregnancy fatigue in the homestretch. By early August, she’d switched from calling herself a “pop star” to a “pooped star.” She also routinely referenced “still” being pregnant, and even joked she’d “had it.” All wildly relatable sentiments, if you ask us.

So, here’s to her finally having her precious baby girl in her arms — and not jumping on her bladder in utero.

