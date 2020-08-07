Lookalike alert! Pink’s Instagram is one of our favorite places to go if we want a smile, not just because of the singer’s take-no-prisoners attitude, but also for all the adorable content that she shares of her 9-year-old daughter Willow. Pink gets the biggest smile on her face when she’s with young Willow, and it’s not unlike the smile we find spreading across our own faces as we peek in on their latest mother-daughter adventures. Today’s very important Willow update? This lil’ stunner beaming into the camera is mom’s lookalike already — seriously.

Pink is rocking a fabulous head scarf and red lipstick for this selfie with young Willow, who is comparatively accessory and makeup-free. But the differences pretty much stop there. With mom and daughter cracking wide grins next to each other, it’s striking just how much these two look alike — those noses! That smile!

“My baby girl,” Pink writes under this sun-soaked pic (which is giving us serious garden envy, FYI). It’s been a tough year for Pink’s family, with both the singer herself and 3-year-old son Jameson catching coronavirus in the spring. They’ve both fully recovered, but we can imagine Pink is still holding her kids close after their scary brush with this new virus.

And while Pink has her own lockdown struggles like anyone, we bet these selfie sessions with Willow are a bright spot of both their days. And if Willow decides to become a singer like her mom, she’ll already be used to smiling for photos. Win-win.

