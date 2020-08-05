How to Watch Disney’s Mulan Now That It’s Not Coming to Theaters

Disney is getting down to business… and is finally releasing Mulan, the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film. The film, which stars Liu Yifei as the trailblazing warrior, was delayed from its March 27 debut when stay-at-home orders shuttered movie theaters across the country. Given that the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to have an end in sight yet, companies are getting creative about how to provide entertainment and escape to viewers — but if you and your little ones want to cheer Mulan on when it airs on September 4, it’s going to cost you.

Yesterday, the House of Mouse announced it would be debuting Mulan on its proprietary streaming platform Disney+, which already costs users $6.99 a month for unlimited streams. The catch here? Users will have to pay an additional $29.99 to rent the movie, which comes out in one month. If that’s too expensive for your budget, that’s understandable — and you can always watch the animated classic, featuring Mushu the dragon, who won’t appear in the update.

But for most parents, a day at the movies is pricey on its own: Add the cost of tickets for adults and kids alike, plus popcorn, drinks, and candy, and you’re easily looking at a final cost that’s well above the $36.98 total tag. Whip up some Chrissy Teigen-approved treats in the comfort of your own kitchen, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a cozy family night in.

Before you get too used to this dream scenario, keep in mind that Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, said the company is “looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” per Variety. That means the production house will likely pivot back to theater releases once it’s safe to do so. For now, open your smart TV, authorize the payment, and sing along to “Reflection” — we know you still know all the words.

