Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Are Dealing with Their Breakup in Totally Different Ways

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s split shocked fans earlier this summer, but the exes themselves are doing everything in their power to show us that they’re A-okay. That being said, we couldn’t help but notice that these actors have distinctly different styles when it comes to getting over a breakup. While Fox has found solace in the arms of new lover Machine Gun Kelly, whose love for her seems to be heating up every day, Green is embracing the dad life more than ever, posting near-daily shots of their kids Journey, Noah, Bodhi, as well as his son Kassius who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil. While fans have pointed out that Green had never shared so much of his family on Instagram before, they’re equally captivated by Fox’s increasingly sexy snaps with her new boo.

Fox’s latest pic with Kelly is a mirror snap of the couple with towels wrapped around their waists and little else: “Achingly Beautiful Boy…My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪,” she writes. Comments are turned off, likely to dissuade critics of her new relationship from leaving their two cents (a move we definitely applaud).

Over on Green’s Instagram, things are looking a little different. First up, we have a campfire from this weekend with Bodhi, Journey, and Noah. Next, they’re trying out VR headsets, jumping in the pool, cleaning a chicken coop, and more.

Fox and Green are used to taking turns being with their kids while the other travels for work. And since Fox and Kelly are currently shooting a new film, it looks like Green is taking the quarantine shift, and making the absolute most out of his time with these little ones.

We all have that one friend who gets over a breakup by throwing themselves back into the dating scene, and that other friend who deals by pulling their family and friends close while they heal. No matter what Fox and Green’s Instagram lives look like, divorces are tough on everyone. We’re just glad these two are finding a way to get through it.

