It’s not exactly breaking news that Tiffany Haddish is absolutely hilarious — and will find a way to land a joke about almost anything. So it should come as no surprise that when the comedian and actor confirmed she is dating Oscar-winning rapper Common, she still found the humor in their quarantine situation.

Haddish, who had previously established a “hook-up pact” with Brad Pitt, confirmed her new relationship on the podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. After explaining to the host that she had shaved her head because she wanted to get to know herself “from head to toe,” she doubled down on other elements of her life: No, she didn’t shave her head for a movie role, and yes, she’s in a relationship.

“I am in a relationship,” she said, to which Steve-O promoted, “With Common?!” “Yes, we’re twins now,” was her punchline.

The rapper loves her new hairstyle, which was a decision entirely of her own making (as it should be). “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years,” she explained before adding that a recent doctor’s visit in which her doctor advised her to check moles every year “solidified” her decision to shave her hair off. When she debuted the new look, Common told her it was “beautiful,” she added. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.'”

As for how they got together — well, you can thank a dating app for that… but not in the everyday-person way that you and I understand the apps. The duo, who became friends when they costarred in the 2019 film, The Kitchen, decided to hop on a virtual Bumble date in quarantine to raise money for charity. It was then that they realized the maybe-spark in their friendship was the real deal. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything,” she said, before confirming that they’ve since taken their relationship to an IRL level.

That virtual date, People notes, occurred in April, and the two have been quarantining together since. While the relationship is still relatively new, Haddish already knows “this is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” adding that she’s even lost weight since making things official.

“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she said. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

It seems Common was already primed and ready to “work for it,” in Haddish’s own words. She previously told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes men “like to hunt. Can’t make it too easy.” Whatever she’s doing clearly paid off.

