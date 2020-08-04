Michelle Obama’s Cryptic Birthday Wish for Barack Has Us Wondering What’s on the Horizon

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! The former president turned 59 Tuesday and Michelle Obama marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” the former first lady wrote, alongside a family photo of herself with Barack and a young Malia and Sasha at the beach.

“Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘.” What are these new adventures? Well, now that the girls are “gone” joked the Becoming author while chatting with Oprah Winfrey at Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour, we know the empty-nesters are enjoying each other’s company now that they’re away at school.

“All that energy I can now place back on me and spending time figuring out my next chapter, how I want to spend the rest of my life,” including more time with her husband. And the two seem to be more in love than ever. In the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast which featured Barack as Michelle’s first guest, the two gushed over falling in love.

“It wasn’t just my good looks?” Barack teased her (come on, it had to be a factor). Michelle went on to say that it was their shared values that first made her realize Barack could be the real deal. “You’re guided by the principals that we are each other’s brothers’ and sisters’ keepers and that is how I was raised,” she said.

And over the years their love continues to grow stronger and their relationship continues to be a beautiful example of love, strength, and family values.

