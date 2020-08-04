Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Home Life with Baby Archie

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! It’s been a crazy decade for the Duchess of Sussex — she landed a starring role on Suits, met and married her husband Prince Harry, joined the royal family, gave birth to baby Archie, and left the royal family to relocate part-time back home to sunny California. To say Meghan, Harry, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s lives have been a whirlwind would be an understatement, but no one handles tough times with more grace than the Sussex family, and we’re looking back at all their best family photos since lil’ Archie came around.
Meghan and Harry are a very glamorous royal couple and they’ve had their share of heart-stopping moments since stepping into the royal spotlight. With baby Archie joining the family, they went from power couple to proud parents, with Archie’s big baby eyes and wiggly baby feet melting everything in his path. With their move back to Los Angeles and rededication to nonprofit work, their family values are shining through more than ever — and Meghan, Harry, and Archie are simply glowing with happiness.
Here are all the best family photos of Meghan, Harry, and royal baby Archie.
Archie Looks Back on 2019
View this post on Instagram
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
Harry and Meghan’s Coldplay soundtrack for their look back on 2019 was very on-brand — as was the adorable opening photo of Harry and baby Archie bundled up in warm hats and coats in Canada.
Mom & Dad Throw It Back to Their Engagement
View this post on Instagram
On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️ • Photo © PA / Alexi Lubomirski / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
This is one of our favorite photos of the couple, and the same one the family used to celebrate their engagement anniversary two years later.
Archie Meets Grandpa Philip
While Archie and Philip may not be on the same continent any more, Harry has always found it important to make sure his dad gets to know the royal baby.
Archie Meets the Queen
The look of pure delight in the Queen’s eyes as she approaches Archie is so, so sweet.
Mom & Dad Are Back in Royal Life
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
About six months after Archie was born, Harry and Meghan were back in the full swing of royal events — but a change was brewing on the horizon.
Paying Tribute to Grandma Diana
View this post on Instagram
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
Harry was exceptionally close to late mom Princess Diana, and always makes a point of including her words and image when he talks about his vision for the world.
Mom & Dad Walk Off Into the Sunset
Okay, not quite off into the sunset. Both this look between them as they walk away from their first photoshoot with Archie is everything.
Looking Back at Dad’s Baby Pics
View this post on Instagram
Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Colour Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
For Harry’s birthday, Meghan gave him (and us) the gift of this sweet collection of throwback photos of Harry as a young boy — and wow, he looks so much like Archie!
The Sussexes’ First Royal Tour
View this post on Instagram
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
Meghan and Harry’s September tour of South Africa came just a few months after Archie’s birth, and he’s among the youngest a royal’s ever been to travel on a royal tour.
Mom & Dad Have a Date Night
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
When you’re a Duke and Duchess, you don’t call the sitter and have a date night for any old thing — but meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z at The Lion King premiere just might be worth it.
Archie Gets a Present from the Yankees
When Harry and Meghan meet the New York Yankees, they get a surprise for their budding baseball enthusiast.
Sister-in-Law Bonding
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) to the Ladies’ Singles @Wimbledon 🎾final. Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams 🇺🇸vs. Simona Halep 🇷🇴on Centre Court – sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent – President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade. Congratulations to everyone who participated and helped make this such an iconic sporting event. Photo credit: PA / Mike Hewitt – Getty Images #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019
Meghan and Kate caught up at Wimbledon just eight weeks after Archie’s birth, and seemed to be getting on better than ever.
Mom & Dad Support Invictus Games — Of Course
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
It would take more than having a baby to keep Harry away from his beloved Invictus Games Foundation! The couple supported a Major League Baseball game to support Harry’s favorite organization.
Harry’s First Father’s Day
Ah, the classic tiny hand-big hand pic. Harry said his life changed the moment he became a dad, and we don’t doubt it.
The Royal Family Celebrates Archie’s Christening
While the royal family naturally had lots of ideas on how Archie’s christening should be done, they ultimately gathered around at the function Harry and Meghan chose and snapped this beautiful photo.
Harry Celebrates Dad’s Birthday
Cheers, Granddad! Happy 98th for Philip, son Harry, and grandson Archie.
Meghan’s First Mother’s Day
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Along with this darling photo of Archie’s feet, Meghan shared a message to all the other mothers out there: “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”
Archie’s Christening Photo
Breathtaking. Iconic. Meghan looks at Harry, Harry looks at Archie, and Archie leans on each other. It’s clear: all they need is each other.
Mom & Dad Remember Their Wedding Day
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
One year from when this romantic video was posted, Meghan and Harry were saying “I do.”
Archie Gets a Kiss From Archbishop Tutu
During their royal tour of South Africa, Harry, Meghan, and Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who got to give Archie an extra-special hello.
Baby Archie Meets the World
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
After refusing to stand on church steps with newborn Archie and pose hours after his birth per royal custom, Meghan arranged her own private photocall with Harry, their baby boy, and a few select photographers. These stunning photos were the result.
Baby Archie’s Arrival Gift
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Knowing people would want to send gifts ahead of Archie’s arrival, Meghan asked that they support various nonprofit organizations instead — then let them know just how much good those donations had done.
Archie Goofs It Up for Archbishop Tutu
During a serious meeting with Desmond Tutu, Archie couldn’t help but get goofy and attract dad’s attention.
Click here for a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.
Leave a Comment