Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Home Life with Baby Archie

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! It’s been a crazy decade for the Duchess of Sussex — she landed a starring role on Suits, met and married her husband Prince Harry, joined the royal family, gave birth to baby Archie, and left the royal family to relocate part-time back home to sunny California. To say Meghan, Harry, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s lives have been a whirlwind would be an understatement, but no one handles tough times with more grace than the Sussex family, and we’re looking back at all their best family photos since lil’ Archie came around.

Meghan and Harry are a very glamorous royal couple and they’ve had their share of heart-stopping moments since stepping into the royal spotlight. With baby Archie joining the family, they went from power couple to proud parents, with Archie’s big baby eyes and wiggly baby feet melting everything in his path. With their move back to Los Angeles and rededication to nonprofit work, their family values are shining through more than ever — and Meghan, Harry, and Archie are simply glowing with happiness.

Here are all the best family photos of Meghan, Harry, and royal baby Archie.

Archie Looks Back on 2019

Harry and Meghan’s Coldplay soundtrack for their look back on 2019 was very on-brand — as was the adorable opening photo of Harry and baby Archie bundled up in warm hats and coats in Canada.

Mom & Dad Throw It Back to Their Engagement

This is one of our favorite photos of the couple, and the same one the family used to celebrate their engagement anniversary two years later.

Archie Meets Grandpa Philip

While Archie and Philip may not be on the same continent any more, Harry has always found it important to make sure his dad gets to know the royal baby.

Archie Meets the Queen

The look of pure delight in the Queen’s eyes as she approaches Archie is so, so sweet.

Mom & Dad Are Back in Royal Life

About six months after Archie was born, Harry and Meghan were back in the full swing of royal events — but a change was brewing on the horizon.

Paying Tribute to Grandma Diana

Harry was exceptionally close to late mom Princess Diana, and always makes a point of including her words and image when he talks about his vision for the world.

Mom & Dad Walk Off Into the Sunset

Okay, not quite off into the sunset. Both this look between them as they walk away from their first photoshoot with Archie is everything.

Looking Back at Dad’s Baby Pics

For Harry’s birthday, Meghan gave him (and us) the gift of this sweet collection of throwback photos of Harry as a young boy — and wow, he looks so much like Archie!

The Sussexes’ First Royal Tour

Meghan and Harry’s September tour of South Africa came just a few months after Archie’s birth, and he’s among the youngest a royal’s ever been to travel on a royal tour.

Mom & Dad Have a Date Night

When you’re a Duke and Duchess, you don’t call the sitter and have a date night for any old thing — but meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z at The Lion King premiere just might be worth it.

Archie Gets a Present from the Yankees

When Harry and Meghan meet the New York Yankees, they get a surprise for their budding baseball enthusiast.

Sister-in-Law Bonding

Meghan and Kate caught up at Wimbledon just eight weeks after Archie’s birth, and seemed to be getting on better than ever.

Mom & Dad Support Invictus Games — Of Course

It would take more than having a baby to keep Harry away from his beloved Invictus Games Foundation! The couple supported a Major League Baseball game to support Harry’s favorite organization.

Harry’s First Father’s Day

Ah, the classic tiny hand-big hand pic. Harry said his life changed the moment he became a dad, and we don’t doubt it.

The Royal Family Celebrates Archie’s Christening

While the royal family naturally had lots of ideas on how Archie’s christening should be done, they ultimately gathered around at the function Harry and Meghan chose and snapped this beautiful photo.

Harry Celebrates Dad’s Birthday

Cheers, Granddad! Happy 98th for Philip, son Harry, and grandson Archie.

Meghan’s First Mother’s Day

Along with this darling photo of Archie’s feet, Meghan shared a message to all the other mothers out there: “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

Archie’s Christening Photo

Breathtaking. Iconic. Meghan looks at Harry, Harry looks at Archie, and Archie leans on each other. It’s clear: all they need is each other.

Mom & Dad Remember Their Wedding Day

One year from when this romantic video was posted, Meghan and Harry were saying “I do.”

Archie Gets a Kiss From Archbishop Tutu

During their royal tour of South Africa, Harry, Meghan, and Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who got to give Archie an extra-special hello.

Baby Archie Meets the World

After refusing to stand on church steps with newborn Archie and pose hours after his birth per royal custom, Meghan arranged her own private photocall with Harry, their baby boy, and a few select photographers. These stunning photos were the result.

Baby Archie’s Arrival Gift

Knowing people would want to send gifts ahead of Archie’s arrival, Meghan asked that they support various nonprofit organizations instead — then let them know just how much good those donations had done.

Archie Goofs It Up for Archbishop Tutu

During a serious meeting with Desmond Tutu, Archie couldn’t help but get goofy and attract dad’s attention.

