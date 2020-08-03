Gisele Bündchen Shares a Glimpse Inside Her Life With Tom Brady & Their Lookalike Kids

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL star Tom Brady aren’t shy about sharing PDA on social media — from celebrating birthdays to cheering each other on outside-of-their day jobs, the parents to 10-year-old Benjamin and 7-year-old Vivian Lake, have shared plenty with fans on Instagram. So it comes as no surprise that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s tribute to her husband on his 43rd birthday is yet another glimpse into their lives — and now we have further proof that their kids are their carbon copies.

“Happy birthday love of my life!,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram to mark the day. She called Brady “the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!” As is custom for her posts, she provided Brazilian fans with the same message in Portuguese, and dotted the note with plenty of hearts.

But the photo — which appears to be like your family portraits, except, y’know, way more famous — also features two of the duo’s kids. (Brady is also dad to 12-year-old Jack, with ex Bridget Moynihan.) And just as you’d expect from a professionally good-looking family, both Benjamin and Vivian look exactly like their parents. Between Ben’s cheeky grin matching that of his dad, and Vivian’s mega-watt smile and sunkissed hair, there’s no mistaking their roots.

Bündchen previously opened up with fans about the “secret” to keeping a happy home life not being such a secret after all. “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids, and be fully there with them, really listening to them,” she said during a recent Instagram Story “ask me anything” session. “I think it’s not so much the amount of time as the quality of time.” She also divulged that she doesn’t like the term “stepmom,” preferring instead to think of herself as Jack’s bonus mom.

Brady, who is gearing up to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall, is no stranger to showering his wife with plenty of public love, too. To mark her milestone 40th birthday in July, the athlete paid tribute to Bündchen with a sweet Instagram video. “Your love, your dedication, and your love of helping people around the world is so inspiring to all of us,” he said. “I’m lucky to have you as my wife. Our kids are lucky to have the best mom in the world, we love you so much.”

In return, Bündchen called Brady her “biggest gift.”

