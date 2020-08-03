Nikki Bella Reveals What She’s Most Excited for Now That She’s Given Birth

Mere days after welcoming baby boys, the Bella twins — AKA Nikki Bella and Brie Bella — are already planning all the ways they can help their same-same-but-different newborns grow up together. Would you expect anything less from the famous twins?

While big sister Nikki is basking in the glow of first-time motherhood, she took time to reflect on her and Brie’s parallel pregnancy experiences on Twitter. “The last few days have been truly incredible!,” she wrote in a heartfelt thread for fans, calling pregnancy and motherhood “such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

The Total Bellas star also dished that fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is already taking to fatherhood, calling him “best dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more… but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed.” She added that she’s looking forward to their wedding more than ever, saying that she “can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.” While we know that families can come in all shapes and forms, we totally understand the sentiment — aww!

And @artemchigvintse is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more… but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

Of course, baby Chigvintsev, whose name has not yet been revealed, is bound to grow up with his cousin by his side, just like their moms were bonded in all things. Nikki reflected on the kismet, calling it the ultimate form of a Bella “tag team.”

“I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol,” she said. In true big-sister spirit, she joked that she “beat” Brie to the delivery room. “As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!” She also made sure to thank fans for their love and well wishes, and that she promised to get back to “so many people” because she’s been taking time to soak up motherhood. Can you blame her?

Chivgnitsev is also spreading the joy of family. On Nikki’s announcement photo, he commented that his son “will have a brother for life” in baby Danielson. You say cousins, we say extended siblings. We’re sure Birdie Joe is just as excited to have two brothers to play with instead of one.

