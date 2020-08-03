Martha Stewart Looks Simply Stunning In These Birthday Throwback Photos

Martha Stewart celebrates her 79th birthday ( yes, that’s right) Monday, August 3 — and to celebrate her annual trip around the sun, the Food Network star decided to share a few rather stunning throwback photos. Taking to Instagram Monday morning the chef posted a series of beautiful model-shots where she can be seen wearing a very mod-style bathing suit in the first photo followed by a glam 70s-style jumper.

“Happy birthday to our founder @marthastewart48,” the birthday tribute read. “As we reflect on the countless lessons Martha has taught us (whether it’s how to bake the best birthday cake, host the ultimate party, or fold a fitted sheet) we also know that mastering these life skills is really all about one thing: finding the good things that make life that much better. Like Martha says, ‘It is a good thing until you discover a better thing.'”

And this isn’t the first time we’re seeing the glam side of Stewart who recently shared a selfie by her Hamptons pool.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on an 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish — no paint — and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. It made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles,” Stewart revealed, adding, “After all these years, it is a fun place to swim!!!”

The pic stunned fans who took to the comments section to show their love. “You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young,” gushed one fan. Another wrote, “What a BABE work it, Martha!” And Reese Witherspoon even commented, “Stunner!”

Chelsea Handler even took to the gram posting a similar style pic honoring Stewart which got the famed chef’s attention. “I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Stewart loved the posted and commented, “Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and FUCKING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

Before you go, make sure to check out these stunning photos of Jennifer Lopez — is it just us, or does she also never seem to age?