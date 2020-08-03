Total Bellas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella almost did it. The twin sisters — who got pregnant within a week and a half of each other and chronicled their pregnancies with sweet twinning baby bump photos — almost gave birth at the same time. Almost, but not quite. As it turns out, first-time mom-to-be Nikki, who was actually due after her younger-by-16-minutes sister, gave birth to her baby boy on Friday, July 31st, a day ahead of Brie.

But what the sisters did twin on — adorably — was the first baby photos each posted. Both Bella twins took to Instagram today to share sweet snaps of their newborn baby boys’ little hands grasping mama and daddy’s. Those tiny little baby fingers! We swoon.

Brie posted first, writing: “It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, commented, “Congratulations we are so happy for you and specially it’s a boy baby Chigvintsev will have a brother for life”

Then, Nikki herself posted:

“7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she captioned her pic. Sis Brie was first to comment with a series of emoji: “😍😍😍”

How sweet is it that the sisters both had baby boys — and so close together?! While Nikki and Artem knew the sex of their baby ahead of the birth, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan choose to be surprised. Now, we can’t wait to find out what the Bella Twins’ baby names will be — although we already know that Brie claims to like “weird” baby names. And maybe she’ll pick something creative and alliterative to go with Birdie? (We like both Bear and Bodhi, not that anyone’s asking.)

We’re thrilled for first-time parents Nikki and Artem, and for Brie and Bryan and their little girl, 3-year-old Birdie Joe, who now has proud big sister status. Congratulations to all!

Before you go, check out our gallery of all the celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2020!