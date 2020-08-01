Despite her stardom, Katie Holmes makes sure to keep her daughter Suri Cruise’s life out of the spotlight. The Dawson Creek alum and her 14-year-old daughter have been quarantining together in New York City for the past few months. And with the release of her new film, The Secret: Dare To Dream, the actress spoke to the Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph to reveal some exclusive details on how life has been in New York, while self-isolating with her daughter.

“I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” Holmes explained to the outlet. She disclosed that quarantine life has shifted her perspective. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together,” the Batman Begins star said.

Holmes went onto explain how this period has given her a renewed sense of gratitude and feels ‘very blessed’ in life. “When I think about my life, I feel very blessed. I have felt very lucky, and I rely on my instincts a lot but I also forgive myself for mistakes,” she continued.

Despite her keeping the details of Suri’s life away from the public eye, the duo’s close mother-daughter bond has been well documented both by the proud mom and the paparazzi. In June, a source revealed to US Weekly how they lean on each other for support. “They’re a real team — their connection is a beautiful thing to witness,” the source said to the outlet.

Holmes moved from California to New York when her daughter was only six years old, after divorcing Tom Cruise in 2012. When the famous duo decided it was best to end their marriage, the actress made it a priority to shield her young daughter from the paparazzi. She spoke about this transitional time in life with Instyle magazine, for the publication’s April 2020 cover, and emphasized how her daughter has impressed her every step of the way.

“I love her so much,” Holmes said to the outlet. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

While single motherhood can prove to be a challenge for many, it seems that this duo continues to maintain a strong bond even cooped up in close quarters.

