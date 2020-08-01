Happy birthday, Jason Momoa! This Game of Thrones hunk turns 41 today, and he’s made it clear time and time again that his family is the greatest joy in his life — so why not honor that by making our very own family photo album in his honor? Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet are one of the sweetest (and most gorgeous) couples around, and they’ve documented their love story from wild motorcycle rides to red carpet glamour. And kids Nakoa-Wolf, age 11, and Lola, age 13, are, in Momoa’s words, “the loves of [his] life” — so you better believe the proud dad has plenty of pics of his daughter and son over the years. For Hawaiian Momoa, “ohana” (AKA family) is everything, and that also includes stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, his parents, uncles, aunts, nephews, and more.
Scroll on for all the best photos of Momoa with his family, and take note of the way he talks about his ohana — if possible, you just might fall even more in love with him.
No Paparazzi Allowed!
Drogo is sleeping, ok?! Y’all leave him alone on his beach day.
Family Love
I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j mahalo @jasinboland
The way Jason is looking at Lisa is everything.
Say AH!
Sun’s out, tongues out! These three are definitely related.
Momoas Go Hard For Rugby
Jason’s an All Blacks fan, so Nakoa-Wolf and Lola are too.
Father-Daughter Love
“I love you Zozo,” writes Jason. And sometimes, it’s just that simple.
The Family Meets Jason’s Childhood Hero
Since 95 sophomore year of high school I’ve been listening and following this genius @anidifranco Finally I got to meet this legend truly a pioneer in music I’ve always looked up to this woman Always inspiring she has guided me through some tough shit in my life a true inspiration it was surreal to have my ohana here tonight they have been listening since they were in the womb. Big papa moment #lovemyani #fanboy #anifuckingdifranco ngdifranco #someonecallthegirlpolice #everyoneisafuckingnapoleon #drogolovesani Aloha da momoaz
Jason is an unabashed Ani DiFranco stan, and says he’s been listening to her since his sophomore year of high school — so naturally, he geeked out at the chance to introduce Lisa, Nakoa-Wolf, and Lola to the legend.
Nakoa-Wolf & Lola Meet Slash
Nakoa-Wolf and Lola are in full rock ‘n roll mode for their meet-and-greet with Slash.
Cirque du Soleil: A Family Tradition
The more you know. It’s a Momoa yearly tradition to hit up Cirque du Soleil as a family. Sweet!
Family Aquaman Premiere
Nakoa-Wolf and Lola will be red carpet naturals by the time they’re 18 — and we love that Jason brings mom as a premiere date too.
Activist Lisa Gets to Work
There’s nothing sexier than seeing your partner fired up and passionate, right? That’s definitely the energy we’re getting from this activist-thirst-trap shot adoring husband Jason snapped of Lisa.
Rock Climbing Adventures
If you hadn’t noticed, Jason’s kids have inherited some of their dad’s superhuman athletic skills, as proven in this pic of family rock-climbing.
Backseat Napping
Ever look at your kid and just feel totally overwhelmed with love in your heart? Jason does.
Lola Learns to Skateboard
Jason’s love of the outdoors means he always has a new activity up his sleeve. Today? Skateboarding.
Lola Appreciation Day
That’s right, Lola, strike a pose! The dad of this 11-year-old can’t stop gushing about his little girl.
Jason Takes Mom & Kids on a Private Flight
“Here come da momoaz,” writes Jason under a pic of him, his mom, and his two kids heading toward their private jet. Here they come indeed.
Jason & Zoë See Fantastic Beasts
Supportive dad alert! Jason never misses a chance to gush about Zoë’s acting skills, and Fantastic Beasts was no exception.
Dedicated to Polynesia
Go watch My heart. Ohana Polynesia United YouTube channel subscribe now Many people see our islands in the pacific as isolated rocks separated by a vast and lonely ocean. But we Polynesians have always known the ocean doesn’t separate us, it connects us, as it does every land mass in the world. I am proud to be Aquaman and be here amongst so many people who live to honor the land and sea. I Fucking love you. Cheeeehuuuuuuuu. #aquaman That’s a wrap. Go watch em Aloha j
Wow, Lola is fierce! And um, so is Jason. Very much so. Watch and see for yourself.
Catching Up with Grandma
We’re loving these hashtags: “#thematriarch, #raisedbywomen, #loveuma,” the Aquaman star writes under a pic of him and his grandma.
Ohana in Iowa
Jason may always call Hawaii home, but he loves his Iowa ohana just as fiercely.
Cheesin’ at the Oscars
I felt like a KING last night. Because of you my love. So honoured to attend and present at the Oscars. To meet so many talented artist congratulations to every nominee all these amazing films @helenmirren i love you such a honour to stay by your side Also love to send my deepest aloha to @karllagerfeld RIP @silviaventurinifendi @jeanneyangstyle for taking my pink velvet scrunchie and turning it into a suit. Unko KARL your a legend. Mahalo for my first suit And to all my insta homies who always make me the coolest jewelry. Love my rings @bookofalchemy @intothefirejewelry @judicael_sacred_skulls @richardbaggettstudios @leroyswoodentattoos @king_baby_studio @hoboshane @red_rabbit_ia and so many more. Cheeeeeeefuknhuuuuuuuuuu #hhrajahhh. #pinkonpink. Aloha j
There were literally hundreds of people in the room, and Jason and Lisa only had eyes for each other.
Aloha Always Wins
ALOHA ALWAYS WINS. I encourage all my OHANA friends and fans to show the world that we are not backing down from TMT –we are and will always be Non-violent and Aloha –so if they come at us we will stay in Peace but we will stand! The world is watching. Show me your love post picture of yourself and spread the awareness and aloha. #AlohaAlwaysWins #wearemaunakea Aloha Nui j
Jason has been passionately protesting against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea, a sacred site.
Nakoa-Wolf & Lola Meet Dave Bautista
my babies meeting unko @davebautista so stoked to finally share scenes with this BADASS you are so talented it’s an honor hermano. SEE2. it’s gonna be a hammer season. mahalo @hdmuseum @harleydavidson @jenlowney for sending the stripes. HD ohana aloha j. #babavoss #edovoss #greatcasting #smileicantsee
Jason’s new Apple TV+ series See just welcomed Dave Bautista for Season 2, so naturally he got to meet Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.
Lola’s Lion King Birthday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney @disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear @lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children #lionking #nostalgic #oneofourfavorites #mahalomeredith aloha da momoaz
And now we know that Jason cried several times during The Lion King. Iconic.
A Visit Back Home
You can tell that Jason feels at home here, and we love his passion for his culture and his people.
Abominable Snowman Day
Amazing day at home it’s so rare to be able to enjoy a movie in a theatre with my Ohana. Very thankful Richard for setting up a screening for all the babies mahalo nui @dreamworksofficial @abominablemovie it was so much fun wifey wouldn’t stop laughing 😂 take your ohana. DA MOMOAZ give it two 🤙🏾🤙🏾and a Cheeeehuuuuuu. Sing your way home. Aloha j. Ps. GAME OF THRONES. For all the wins. Emmy night. Love u david and dan @emilia_clarke 😍😍😍😍 you look amazing mama. ❤️
If we’re understanding the caption correctly, Dreamworks hooked up Jason and his family for a private Abominable Snowman screening for a rare family day.
Guardians of the Ocean, Assemble!
Raised by this company @dahuiofficial passing on to the next generation of kia’i our guardians of the oceans. Love u unko @eddierothman @kala_dacaptain @makuarothman All da braddahs DA HUI. Hui O He’e Nalu. The protectors The frontline. Making a new line I got some new pants and shorts coming out soon stay tuned. Everyone wants the jailbird pants I GOT STRIPES coming soon. Collab with @dahuiofficial for life. Aloha j
Oh yes, three Momoas in matching gear. You simply love to see it.
Jason & Zoë Celebrate Catwoman
We’re so here for Zoë’s nickname being “zozo bear.” And YES! Shout that Catwoman casting from the rooftops!
Jason & Lisa’s Motorcycle Ride
swipe to see Adventure 3 of 4. love seeing all the couples out there riding wether it’s together or side by side it’s a beautiful way to share the world on a @harleydavidson for me nothing cracks my heart wide open like getting on the road with my wife i love the feeling of my queen holding me tight from the back this one is for the lovers FREE TO ROAM. BIG MAHALOS to @harleydavidson @captainriff @love_cycles @i.am.aurelius @da_bray @jasonericlaciste @betterinthewind @jenlowney @ktruethat @calilla @maineikinimaka @xventuretrailers @monamabel @dormanmd @s_p_o_n_g_e shot on @reddigitalcinema @leitzcine @leicacamerausa music by @colterwall song is SLEEPING ON THE BLACKTOP from the album IMAGINARY APPALACHIA amazing album. all of them really aloha j
Hello, most romantic thing ever! Lisa wraps her arms around Jason as they ride on his motorcycle, and according to Jason, there’s “nothing [he] loves more than that feeling.”
Nakoa-Wolf & Lola Meet Chris Pratt
@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s
Jason got the chance to introduce his kids to Jurassic World star Chris Pratt — and later re-shared the photo after a comment he made about Pratt’s plastic water bottle went viral.
