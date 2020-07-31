Happy birthday to me, and me alone. Today, Jason Momoa woke up and thought: hey, you know what the world doesn’t have enough of? Wet, shirtless pictures of me having fun in the sun. And I couldn’t agree more. Luckily, our favorite Game of Thrones star was happy to serve the collective good and fix that problem, sharing a delightful photo series from a recent dune buggy trip. First, Momoa gets down and dirty tearing it up, and then he gets a good, thorough cleaning. I’ve seen a lot of comments asking how one applies to be the person hosing down Momoa in this scenario, and all I’ll say is this: Get in line.

Hot dad Momoa graced us with this photo series along with a typical goofy message: “like a pig in sh*t. 🤣🤣🤣 hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy.”

Dancing around in nothing but soaked white jeans (which are, as one commenter pointed out, a bold choice for the activity), Momoa is as hot and sculpted as ever, even rocking his signature shoulder-length hair. (Long hair Momoa is the best Momoa!) The actor is celebrating his 40th birthday tomorrow, and he’s making it look damn good.

And while the masked man hosing him down seems pretty casual about the whole thing, there are thousands more now willing to take his place — myself included. Working outdoors with a man who respects Covid-19 distancing guidelines and looks like that half-naked? Done and done.

