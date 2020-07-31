Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young’s HGTV Wedding Plans

HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa may be all about flipping when it comes to houses — but when it comes to new fiancée Heather Rae Young, this real estate agent is ready to settle down. Tarek finally shared footage of his over-the-top romantic seaside proposal to fellow real estate star Heather, and the couple got into detail about their wedding plans in a post-coronavirus world — and yes, it’s very likely the ceremony will be filmed for HGTV. After hearing the details of how Tarek prepared Heather’s proposal, we’re thinking we’ll need a full behind-the-scenes series on wedding prep and planning too. HGTV, do your thing.

The newly engaged couple caught up with E! News after fans flipped out seeing photos of the proposal off Catalina Island in California, a setting we can only describe as Bachelor-esque in the best way — strewn rose petals, empty beach, and a really, really big diamond.

When asked if they planned to film their wedding for HGTV, Tarek indicated they would be “open to it,” adding that the couple hopes to be married in less than a year.

“That’s something we need to sit down and really discuss if we really want all of the cameras around,” Heather added, “but I also think it’s special to have it documented. We can look back and have it forever just like the engagement.”

And as for that engagement: Heather’s description of how Tarek made the fairytale proposal come true is straight out of a movie.

“Tarek thinks of everything. He is so detail oriented. He knew exactly what I would want for our engagement,” Heather explained. “He had a glam team waiting for me at our hotel room. He had a stylist there with a rack full of beautiful dresses, perfect size shoes, jewelry, a makeup artist, hair. He made everything so special for me.”

Tarek has a history of big romantic gestures, she added, but she was fooled into thinking the couple was just celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“I’m grateful for so many things right now,” Heather told E! News. “I’m grateful for Tarek for bringing me into his life and trusting me with his kids and giving me a family. I’m so happy. I’m so fulfilled.”

Tarek shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Anstead, He and Christina separated in 2016, and she’s since re-married Ant Anstead, but the two still co-host their HGTV show and plan to continue doing so.

“Me and Christina still work together and we’re all raising kids together so it’s important we all get along. It’s the right thing to do,” Tarek said. “I went through some hell the last six, seven years of my life and today I’m a new man… today I’m in love. We’re just going to do everything we can to build the best life possible.”

Congratulations to Tarek and Heather! May your lives be filled with elegantly designed homes and picture-perfect romantic moments, now and always.

