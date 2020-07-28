Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend’s Secret Drug Use

It’s no big secret that Gwyneth Paltrow’s romantic history includes some real dimes (ahem, Brad Pitt). But the GOOP founder just revealed that her taste in men hasn’t always been quite so impeccable. In fact, one of her ex-boyfriends apparently had a secret penchant for drugs. That is until he made it not-so-secret — a revelation which played out in Rob Lowe’s hot tub, of all places.

Paltrow and Lowe, who’ve been friends since she was a teen, recounted her dating history during the most recent episode of his podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe. Because, c’mon, what are old friends good for if not dredging up your tragic and embarrassing romantic past? “I’ve seen you through all your iterations of love,” Lowe said, teasing, “But the best was the boyfriend you brought up [who] passed out in the jacuzzi.”

To her credit, Paltrow laughed along at the memory. “Can I just say that I was so naive about drugs and alcohol? I still am. I mean, of course I drink alcohol. But I had a boyfriend who was, like, really taking pills and stuff.” Although she was unaware at the time, she would later learn the extent of her ex’s drug use. “This was a long time ago! So, he’d taken a painkiller and other stuff, and we all were in the hot tub — this is at your old house in Montecito — and he got up and literally, like, splatted on the brick,” Paltrow revealed.

Don’t worry; he apparently came out of the ordeal okay. But, as Lowe tells it, the mind-altered ex hit his head hard enough to get a concussion. “Because then he was seeing visions,” Lowe reminded Paltrow, to which she deadpanned, “Well, maybe that was the hallucinogens.”

If all of that doesn’t give you a clear enough picture of what this ex-boyfriend might have been like, let Lowe fill in the blanks.

“He got back in [the hot tub], looked at you, and clearly didn’t know where he was or who you were — at all,” Lowe recounted to Paltrow. “And then looked at me and recognized me, like, ‘Oh my God! It’s Rob Lowe!’ Slowly, he kind of came to and was like, ‘Oh my God, that was insane… honey, I’m so sorry. I didn’t know where I was and I didn’t know who you were and then I looked at Rob and I thought, I finally made it in Hollywood! Because if I’m in a jacuzzi with Rob Lowe, it must be the best Hollywood party ever.’”

Laughing hysterically by this point, Paltrow admitted that perhaps she was drawn to some “interesting” boyfriends along the way. As they say, though, all’s well that ends well! The ex-boyfriend presumably got the medical treatment he needed. Paltrow would go on years later to marry her current husband Brad Falchuk.

And if you ask Lowe, she landed right where she should be. He gushed of Falchuk, “Your husband now, we love so much.”

