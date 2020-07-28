Let her eat cake! Or, in the case of Chrissy Teigen’s new game show, let her attempt to eat cake. That’s right — Teigen has landed yet another gig on Quibi, and this time it involves food. To be more specific, it involves “outrageous edible creations” designed to look like not-so-edible objects. Cue the hilarity as celebrities take bites of what appear to be things like door handles and house plants!

The new game show is being called Eye Candy, and oh-how-apropos that is. If you’ve ever fallen down the rabbit hole of fakeout-cake videos on the internet, you understand exactly what we’re talking about. If you haven’t, go forth and Google Sokkuri Sweets. A Japanese game show, it serves as the inspiration for Teigen’s new show. The premise? Teams of celebrities and civilians must size up seemingly normal, everyday objects to determine which ones are actually sweet treats. Once they feel confident in their decision, they have to go give their pick a taste. You can imagine how this will go if they get it wrong.

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind-blowing cake videos seen around the world, and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing Eye Candy to many others,” Teigen said in a statement, per Variety. “Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program.”

If you haven’t seen Sokkuri Sweets yet but need another television touchstone, Main Event Media President Jimmy Fox has you covered. “When we first viewed the original Japanese series, the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation,” he explained, adding, “The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and, at the same time, utterly ridiculous in all the right ways.”

Teigen has already proven to be a hit for the streaming service, thanks to Chrissy’s Court (which has already scored a second-season order). So, we don’t blame Quibi for assuming Teigen at the helm of a game show — especially one centered around such a fun, foodie premise — will be another instant win.

TBH, they had us at “undercover cake.”

