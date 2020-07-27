Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl Willa!

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star and her boy band beau welcomed their baby daughter last Wednesday, and the happy couple is now at home with their new baby girl — who TMZ reports is named Willa. While Turner and Jonas have been dating since 2016, they really kicked their relationship up a notch last year with a surprise Vegas wedding ceremony in May (don’t worry, they had another ceremony in France for those who were sad to miss the first one — AKA everyone except Diplo). Now, the newlyweds are new parents too, and we’re dying for a glimpse at baby Willa.

Turner and Jonas and Willa are currently living in Los Angeles, and we’re sure we’re far from the only ones who are excited about this news. If there’s one thing that Willa Turner-Jonas (Jonas-Turner?) can count on, it’s having a built-in fan base for life — between Game of Thrones fans’ loyalty to Turner, and Jonas Brothers fans’ loyalty to Jonas, it’s only a matter of time before Willa’s combined fan base takes over the world.

While TMZ has confirmed the news that they’ve welcomed baby Willa, both Turner and Jonas have stayed silent on the matter on social media so far, sticking to messages about the ongoing civil rights movement and the urgency of voting this November. And you know what might really mobilize their fans? Newborn Willa in a “VOTE” onesie. Just a suggestion!

