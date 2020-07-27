Family vacations are always meaningful, but Jenna Bush Hager’s latest was truly one for the books. For starters, she got to squeeze in some quality time with her parents, former POTUS and FLOTUS George W. and Laura Bush. But even more exciting, the proud grandparents made new memories with Hager’s three children — the youngest of whom they’d only met once prior to the happy reunion.

Hager returned to her job on Monday as co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she filled her friend and co-host in on her memorable trip last week. “I got to have a little bit of time with my family last week — I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months… it was great,” she said, adding of a photo from the vacation, “We got Covid tests to go see them, but there they are holding their grandkids.”

And here’s where the impact of the novel coronavirus on families really comes into focus. Of her youngest child, Hager admitted, “They’d only seen Hal, like, maybe once!” The little boy, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, was born last August. It’s little wonder that the Today co-host got choked up recounting how special it was to enjoy these “little moments of being with family.”

“It feels empowering and it also feels kind of weird.” @JennaBushHager talks about returning to work and reuniting with @hodakotb in the studio after several months apart due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/s3rCC5PD8y — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 27, 2020

Seeing her parents again wasn’t the only reunion Hager had to celebrate, of course. Prior to Monday’s broadcast, she hadn’t seen Kotb in person for quite some time. It was a welcome return, says the mom-of-three (she and husband Henry also share daughters Margaret “Mila” Hager and Poppy Louise Hager).

“I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can’t even believe because we were still working,” she told Kotb. “But for all of those people watching right now who are working from home, you know, there’s this relief, too — to go back to a place that you love, to be back with people that you can have conversations with other than just logistics or diapers or whatever. It feels empowering and it also feels kind of weird, I have to admit.”

