By now, the world has already shaken with the news of an elite #GirlSquad operating right under our noses. Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, and Holland Taylor rang in the Oceans 8 star’s 56th birthday and the fact that these talented, down-to-earth, whip-smart actresses have been hanging out all these years without us knowing breaks our hearts. Luckily, we’re easily consoled — especially when it involves reminding you of a lost piece of pop culture trivia involving Bullock, Aniston, and a certain star of iconic teen drama The O.C. Long story short, these two go way back — and the way they met is all your favorite parts of the ’90s giving each other one big hug.

Back in February, these two ladies chatted with Interview about how they were introduced by Tate Donovan, who you may know better as Marissa Cooper’s unreliable, down-on-his-luck dad from The O.C. Bullock and Aniston actually refer to Donovan as “our boyfriend” because — you guessed it — they both dated him in the ’90s.

Image: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Story. @jenniferaniston/Instagram Story.

“He seems to have a type,” Aniston joked at the time.

“Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous,” Bullock expanded.

The birthday hang heard ’round the world happened over the weekend in a socially distanced outdoor space. “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston wrote on a photo of the group. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU.”

Aniston, Paulson, and more have all advocated for following guidelines to reduce Covid-19 transmission, and we’re pleased to see they’re walking the walk, face masks and all. We’d just like to thank Tate Donovan for making this friendship (and Marissa Cooper’s many breakdowns) possible.

Click here to see which celebrity moms are actually best friends.