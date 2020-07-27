Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is working on making amends with Kim Kardashian. Over the weekend, the rapper seemed to move into a better headspace, issuing a public apology to his wife of six years via Twitter. And while West’s behavior has been erratic over the last few years, a source close to the couple insists this apology is the real deal — he has sincere “regrets” over the things he said about Kardashian during his series of outbursts.

According to an inside source, West knows that he messed up. “He definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It’s obvious he still loves Kim,” the source told People in a report published Sunday. Additionally, he feels remorse over “sharing such private details about his wife and their personal life. West began working toward reconciliation on Saturday, taking to Twitter to express regret over his behavior.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West began, presumably referring to claims he made during a South Carolina presidential campaign rally that he and Kardashian almost had an abortion when she found out she was pregnant with their eldest child, North West. He continued his apology, “I did not cover her like she has covered http://me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Happily, the source also said that West “seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that he sought medical attention on Saturday for anxiety, heading to a hospital near his Wyoming ranch. TMZ reported that he left the hospital after becoming overwhelmed by the number of people there, and an ambulance later visited his property to check in on him.

Perhaps the most important development in light of recent conversations about West has been Kardashian’s response. After he claimed he’d been trying to divorce her for years and making other inflammatory remarks about her and her mom, Kris Jenner, Kardashian issued a statement via Instagram.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote. “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Before you go, click here to go inside of Kardashian and West’s relationship.