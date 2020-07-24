Watch Ciara Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Newborn Son Win Harrison

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their second child together, announcing the birth of their son on Instagram Friday. The new addition of baby boy Win Harrison is child number five for the family and they couldn’t be happier.

Ciara, 34, shared a video from the hospital of newborn Win Harrison captioning, “Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.❤️ 👶🏽,” the proud mom captioned. And in the video, Win is seen resting on Ciara’s chest as she welcomes her new baby boy with a song. “Happy Birthday to you,” Ciara sings. “Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday dear Win, Happy Birthday to you.”

And dad Russell also took to Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Ciara holding baby Win captioning, “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

Win joins Sienna Princess, Wilson and Ciara’s 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old big brother Future Zahir, whom the singer shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

And as the family prepared for baby no.3 they filmed the most adorable gender reveal video with both Sienna and Future. “So what do you guys want it to be?” Ciara asks her kids before diving in. “I want it to be a boy!” Zahir says.

“What do you want it to be?” she asks Russell, who says that Ciara already knows. She shoots off a blue cannon, and the family goes crazy dancing it out (well, mostly Ciara and Zahir, but both victory dances are not to be missed).

