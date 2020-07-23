EntertainmentEntertainment News

Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Fans a Photo of Her & Joshua Jackson’s Daughter

by

It’s official — Jodie Turner-Smith is in peak mom mode right now! Ever since she and husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their first child, a daughter, back in April, fans have been begging for a glimpse of the little girl. And now Turner-Smith has responded in the most mom-esque way possible. Are you ready to see her and Jackson’s first “baby picture”?

Turner-Smith took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to finally deliver for her fans. “Here’s that baby picture you all have been asking for,” the 33-year-old Queen & Slim star captioned a snapshot. Only, it isn’t exactly a photo of her and Jackson’s daughter. Rather, you might say it’s an, ahem, byproduct of their daughter. Yes, y’all, Turner-Smith definitely did just post a full-on photo of her child’s dirty diaper. And it’s what we refer to in the motherhood as a “blowout.” Hilariously, Turner-Smith even gave the poopy parenting moment a soundtrack: “See You in My Nightmares” by Kanye West, featuring Lil Wayne. “It’s all because of you/girl, we through/You think your shit don’t stank but you are Mrs. P-U,” the oh-so-apropos lyrics stream in the background.

For good measure, Turner-Smith tagged her husband in the photo. So, something tells us they’ve tackled parenthood with a hefty dose of humor. Which, let’s be real, is the only way to actually make it through that first year, right?

Jodie Turner-Smith Finally Delivers to Fans Asking for a Photo of Her & Joshua Jackson’s Daughter.
Image: Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram.

So far, the adorable couple seems to be nailing the whole new parents’ thing. Back in April, she joked she was a “Milk Factory Till Further Notice” while rocking a black nursing bra.

Then, in June, she pulled the ultimate flex on social media by sharing several thirst-trap photos of Jackson. Her caption? “Many have called him daddy. I made him one,” she wrote, adding the shrugging emoji to drive her message home.

Basically, they may not be ready to share a real photo of their baby girl just yet but, as long as they continue to share such relatable (and funny) parenting content, we don’t mind one bit. Plus, you know, we respect their decision to keep their inevitably adorable firstborn all to themselves.

Before you go, click here to see more celebs who’ve welcomed babies this year.

Michelle Williams

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Birthday Plans Sound Like a Coronavirus Disaster, But They’re Not

Meghan Markle’s Birthday Plans Sound Like a Coronavirus Disaster, But They’re Not

View article
Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Response to

Blake Lively Jokes She’s Pregnant Again, & Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Wants No Part in That

Blake Lively Jokes She’s Pregnant Again, & Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Wants No Part in That

View article
Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max

Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is the Stuff Proposal Dreams Are Made Of

Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is the Stuff Proposal Dreams Are Made Of

View article
Hayden Panettiere Is Ready to ‘Change

Hayden Panettiere Is Speaking Out About Ex-Boyfriend’s Alleged Domestic Abuse

Hayden Panettiere Is Speaking Out About Ex-Boyfriend’s Alleged Domestic Abuse

View article
Martha Stewart Is a 78-Year-Old Thirst

Martha Stewart Looks Ageless in This Sexy Poolside Pic

Martha Stewart Looks Ageless in This Sexy Poolside Pic

View article
Kanye West’s Tweets About Divorcing Kim

Kanye West’s Tweets About Divorcing Kim Kardashian Are More Heartbreaking Proof He Needs Help

Kanye West’s Tweets About Divorcing Kim Kardashian Are More Heartbreaking Proof He Needs Help

ad