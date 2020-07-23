Welp, we now know where Ryan Reynolds stands on having more kids! In his latest social media tête-à-tête with wife Blake Lively, he couldn’t escape fast enough when the subject of possibly procreating again came up. Currently, the couple has three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and their 9-month-old baby (whose name hasn’t yet been made public). By the sounds of it, anything more than three would definitely be a crowd for Reynolds — although, c’mon, who’s he kidding? We all know he adores being a dad. But still, his response is hilarious.

Reynolds and Lively are no strangers to mercilessly teasing each other on the internet. So, when Reynolds posted a clip from his 2010 movie Burial to Instagram on Wednesday night, everyone waited with bated breath to see how Lively would respond. “I think this just got me pregnant,” she joked of the clip, which her husband had doctored to include a product placement shout-out to his Aviation Gin brand.

Never one to be outdone, Reynolds had a witty retort ready. In a response captured courtesy of Comments By Celebs, he replied to his wife’s joke about pregnancy, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

This isn’t the only time Reynolds has hinted that perhaps his dad-o-meter is pegged out. Chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (virtually) earlier this month, the Deadpool actor opened up about spending so much time with his family during the coronavirus quarantine.

“It really does vacillate between deep, beautiful connection, and then suddenly it’s the third act of Aliens,” he deadpanned. “I’m having a totally normal conversation with the three-year-old and then she’s spitting acid in my face and I’m running for the belly of the ship… it changes on a dime.”

He playfully continued, “Of course it was a toss-up who to spend quarantine with… my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark. I went with the Hollywood family and it’s been great; it’s a decision I don’t regret at all.” This guy! Classic.

