Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is the Stuff Proposal Dreams Are Made Of

Demi Lovato and Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich just announced their engagement! If that news in and of itself doesn’t warm your heart, the pair’s super-sweet and sincere words to each other surely will. The “I Love Me” singer and her actor boyfriend gushed about the prospect of spending the rest of their lives together in celebratory posts, and we’re not crying — okay, fine, we’re definitely crying. Although in full disclosure, our eyes may also be watering due to the reflection of light bouncing off of Lovato’s massive new rock.

Lovato and Ehrich took to Instagram to reveal their good news on Thursday, July 23. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that words makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Lovato began.

Turning her attention to her new fiance, she continued, “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Dry your eyes enough to keep reading, because there’s more. In a similar post, Ehrich told his future bride, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.” He added, “You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

Lovato also shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots taken shortly after the proposal via her Instagram Stories. There, her jaw-dropping rectangle diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco is on full display.

Us Weekly first confirmed that Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, were dating back in March after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. However, and this could be the cutest celebrity couple revelation we’ve heard all year, Ehrich apparently had eyes for Lovato long before his Malibu beach proposal. Back in December 2011, he tweeted, “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant.”

This love story is a Hallmark movie waiting to be written. Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

